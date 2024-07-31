Auckland Theatre Company & Nightsong Presents Peter Pan

Wednesday, July 31: This October Auckland Theatre Company invites the dreamer within you to be enchanted by the contemporary adaptation, of the beloved fictional story of Peter Pan on at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, October 8-27.

Prepare for delightful twists in this lavish, large-scale and wondrously inventive production of J. M. Barrie’s classic tale written by Carl Bland and directed by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland of Nightsong (Mr Red Light, The Worm, Te Pō).

“In Nightsong’s first collaboration with Auckland Theatre Company this wondrous production of Peter Pan possesses a labyrinth of elements, we hope audiences will be enthralled and bewitched by this audacious version of a cherished story – expect the unexpected.” – Nightsong

Reacquaint with all the familiar characters in Peter Pan, but not as you know them! Theo Shakes, Tik Tok creator (1.4 million followers), actor and film maker makes his mainstage theatre debut as Peter Pan; the irrepressible Anika Moa plays the mystical and malevolent Mermaid Queen, performer Lotima Nicholas Pome’e better known as singer General Fiyah takes on the role of Michael, while graduate Nova Moala-Knox is the anti-hero as a modern day Wendy alongside an outstanding cast, live musicians and a real dog!

In this contemporary retelling we travel from an urban New Zealand to an ‘icelandic’ Neverland. Get ready for aerial flying, fight scenes, magic, special effects and so much more, as Auckland Theatre Company and Nightsong make the impossible, possible on stage.

Amusing, uplifting Peter Pan explores themes of friendship, family, adventure, good versus evil and ultimately the impossibility of eternal youth. This timeless story is guaranteed to delight anyone who’s still young at heart – likely to be aged seven years upwards - so let your imagination take flight this October.

Peter Pan

By Carl Bland

8-27 October 2024

ASB Waterfront Theatre

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes including interval

Tickets available at https://www.atc.co.nz/auckland-theatre-company/2024/peter-pan/

Playwright – Carl Bland

Direction: Ben Crowder and Carl Bland

Set Designer: John Verryt

Lighting Designer: Sean Lynch

Costume Designer: Elizabeth Whiting

Music Director: Claire Cowan

Sound Designer: James Hayday

Cast:

Smee: Andrew Grainger

Tinkerbell: Junghwi Jo Mrs Darling: Tupe Lualua The Mermaid Queen: Anika Moa Wendy: Nova Moala-Knox Michael/Skate: Lotima Nicholas Pome’e Peter Pan: Theo Shakes John: Angus Stevens

Tiger Lily: Tess Sullivan

The Lost Boys: ATC Youth Company

Remaining cast soon to be announced.

