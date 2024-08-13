Otago Polyfest: Building On 30 Years Of Tradition With Exciting New Features

Whakarongo! Whakarongo! Whakarongo ki te tangi a te manu e karanga nei

Tui, tui, tui, tuia. Tuia i runga, tuia i raro, tuia i roto, tuia i waho.

Tuia i te here tangata

Tihei Mauriora

As Otago Polyfest enters its 31st year, we continue to build on three decades of celebrating Māori and Pasifika cultures by developing the exciting new elements from last year's milestone event. This year's festivities will run from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13, at the MoreFM Arena, Edgar Centre.

Introduced last year, The Village will offer more stalls for organisations and a welcoming space for whānau and community members to gather, enjoy kai, and immerse themselves in the Polyfest experience. Located on the courts at the Edgar Centre, The Village will feature a large-screen livestream of the performances onstage and provide a space for people to share their own stories, engage in activities, and connect with services and agencies.

General Manager Pip Laufiso highlights the importance of additions: “Last year’s new features like The Village were met with overwhelming support. We achieved our aspiration to extend our stalls and hospitality areas, and these elements not only enriched the festival experience but also deepened our community connections. We are thrilled to continue these traditions.”

This year’s event boasts an impressive line-up of 160 performances scheduled across the five days at the Arena, showcasing the diverse talents of our community. Participation from 128 Otago education institutions reflects the festival’s broad reach and growing popularity. Among these are 51 early learning services, 55 primary schools, and 20 secondary schools from Dunedin, Waitaki, Clutha, and Central Otago.

Chair Angelina Kiore emphasises the significance of both continuing successful elements and creating new experiences: “Incorporating these elements has allowed us to honour our past while looking forward to the future. Hearing our reo and seeing thousands of children and youth perform is at the heart of Polyfest, and these new features enhance that experience.”

Since its beginning, Otago Polyfest has fostered participation, inclusion, and cross-cultural relationships for early learning services, schools, high schools, and whānau throughout Otago. The Polyfest team expresses gratitude to their sponsors and funders, whose support ensures that the entrance fee remains at just $2 per person per session. Tickets are available to the public at the door.

Everyone is welcome – nau mai, haere mai.

Otago Polyfest 2024

Monday 9 - Friday 13 September

MoreFM Arena, Edgar Centre

24 Portsmouth Drive

Entry - $2 per person (at the door)

