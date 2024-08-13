Māoriland To Open Indigenous Feature Film Lab

Five Māori film projects will be supported to develop and pitch on a global stage

Māoriland is excited to announce that its Māoriland Indigenous Co-Lab has been selected to receive funding from the New Zealand Film Commission’s (NZFC) Industry-Led Talent Development Fund.

The Māoriland Indigenous Co-Lab is an ambitious year-long program to support Māori filmmakers to achieve excellence in feature film production. The program will advance select projects to become market-ready, and of great appeal to investors.

The Māoriland Indigenous Co-Lab will provide funding and international mentoring for the filmmakers.

Māoriland Charitable Trust has leveraged its successful Māoriland Film Festival, and work in film training and production, into strong relationships with the Indigenous film community, worldwide.

Over the past 11 years, Māoriland has been an advocate of Indigenous collaboration and storytelling through programmes like we've supported both emerging and established filmmakers through programs like M.A.T.C.H Creative Intensifiers, the Ngā Pakiaka Incubator Program and the NATIVE Slam.

Māoriland is proud to have the local and international support of the NZFC, Sundance Indigenous Program, imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival and Ngā Aho Whakaari for this work to empower local Indigenous storytellers on the world stage.

This unique global network is accessible via Puritia - Māoriland’s Indigenous Storytellers Portal - Puritia that underpins the Māoriland kaupapa: Maiangitia Te Mana Ataata - Towards Māori Screen Success.

The Māoriland Indigenous Co-Lab is structured around four pou, or pillars:

Pou Tuatahi: Māoriland Indigenous Script Accelerator - a full-time paid residency for experienced Māori screenwriters.

Pou Tuarua: Producers and directors join the writers to form key creative teams.

Pou Tuatoru: Teams prepare their projects for international markets.

Pou Tuawhā: Participants receive market training and support as they present their work at international markets and festivals.

Applications to the Māoriland Indigenous Script Accelerator open today, 13 August 2024 on the Puritia portal, and close 6 September 2024.

Through the Indigenous Co-Lab, we look forward to contributing to the growth of filmmakers and film projects in Aotearoa, ensuring Indigenous stories continue to flourish and reach global audiences.

https://puritia.maorilandfilm.co.nz/talent-development/

