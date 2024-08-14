Kiwi Stars Start Week On WEC Simulator

WEC racer and GR Supra GT4 EVO flank Exton, Caillol and Bewley. Picture TGR

It’s the same simulator used by World Endurance Champion and Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley and the entire WEC driving squad and both Bewley and Exton were supervised by TGR Europe engineers for their sessions.

Both met KCMG manager Matt Howson for the first time and the session was put to good use with Matt helping the two drivers work on lines around the Nürburgring track and in-car team processes.

The boys made the most of their visit to TGR-E HQ too, going behind the scenes of the ultra-successful WEC programme to see the CNC machining facilities, the composites department, the engine dyno testing area and even the wind tunnel.

“It was a Formula One facility once and it’s another world,” said Bewley. “Matt and the guys running the simulator were a massive help. Hopefully it’s all going to help us go straight out there and be comfortable and competitive from the word go. The whole team has been incredibly welcoming as well.”

Exton too, was awe-struck. “The whole place is huge, people biking around rather than walking and that was a real eye-opener. I’ve never been on anything like the simulator which is full motion, of course, but what an experience. Having data on that was also really helpful and I’ve already learned a lot.”

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol says it was the best way for the two drivers to begin their big ADAC GT4 Germany week, adding: “I’m incredibly grateful to TGR Europe for their support and hospitality at their facilities.

“Having the opportunity to get Tom and William in the highly professionally run simulator was a great experience and gives a good start for both drivers before heading onto the track for the first time on Thursday morning. Before that they will spend time at the KCMG workshop to do seat fitting and learn more about the GR Supra GT4 EVO that they will drive this week.

“The next step will be a track walk on Wednesday afternoon before the first three hours of testing on Thursday. The weather is looking much better than last year with the current heatwave through Germany giving temperatures of 30 degrees. It is expected to cool down a bit for the weekend and hopefully stay dry – however it is Nürburgring so anything can happen with the weather and usually does!”

The two get behind the wheel for the first time on Thursday with the general testing sessions before moving into Friday when the race meeting gets underway. Tom and Will then get another two one-hour sessions which form Free Practice for the GT4 event.

On the Saturday there will be 2 x 20 minute qualifying sessions and a one hour race, with the event coming to a close on Sunday with the last one hour race.

