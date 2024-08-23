Ruthven Announces Debut Album Rough & Ready Due October 25th Via Paul Institute / XL Recordins

Ruthven. Credit: Francesca Nelson

Ruthven announces full details of his long-awaited debut album. The South London singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer releases Rough & Ready on 25 October 2024 via Paul Institute / XL Recordings. To mark the announcement, Ruthven today reveals the album’s first single, ‘I Can’t Go There’ alongside a self-directed video, made in collaboration with his wife Francesca Nelson, and shot by Josh Renaut.

Ruthven - aka Sean Nelson - has always had a certain fervour associated with him. He first broke in 2017 as a founding member of Paul Institute, the label founded by A.K and Jai Paul, while also working as a member of the London Fire Brigade. In the long hours awaiting call-outs, when the truck was fully serviced and his breathing equipment was ready for the next job, Ruthven wrote the foundations of his debut album, Rough & Ready, which includes the previously released ‘123 Days’, ‘Don’t Keep It To Yourself’, and ‘Have You Decided?’. The resulting 12-track record marks Ruthven’s arrival as a true artist in his own right. Rough & Ready leans into classic songwriting while maintaining lush instrumentation, creating a portal that traverses decades. With appearances from A.K. Paul and Francis Anthony 'Eg' White, Rough & Ready is a bold statement of Ruthven's artistry.

