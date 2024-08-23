Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Taranaki Indie Band Fin Rah Zel Unveil Soothing New Single ‘Carry Me’

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Photo/Supplied

Fans of FIN RAH ZEL are familiar with the rising indie soul stars distinct blend of dreamy zen, infectious optimism and catchy summer vibes, as evoked in their radio smash hit ‘Unity’ and their growing back catalogue of impressive tunes.

A gentle, heartening tune for rough days, ‘Carry Me’ is a calming salve to soothe your soul and lift your vibe. A song about supporting each other through tough times when life gets a little hectic and stressful, ‘Carry Me’ speaks to the healing power of connection, friendship, support and love.

Says Brian: “At the time I was personally going through a rough patch. There were some big changes going on at my work space, and I was trying to balance the stress of that with my music projects, family and all my other life interests. The song is about having someone in your corner to life you up, or encourage you to keep going, when the times are tough, and when that person is going through similar things, you then have the opportunity to be that person, lifting them up.”

Recorded at Rhythm Ace Studio by regular producer Sam Johnson and mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG, ‘Carry Me’ was gratefully made with the support of NZ ON AIR.

‘Carry Me’ follows the release of highly personal song, ‘Going Home’, an emotional track that speaks from the heart to offer comfort and solace while reflecting on the intense pain rooted in the absence of a loved one.

No stranger to delivering numbers that tug at the heart-strings, Fin Rah Zel are a band that consistently reaches deep within to compose songs that hit all the feels, full of gentle soulful grooves and warm-hearted uplifting messages of connection, love and hope.

