TVNZ’s Coverage Of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Reaches Record Audiences

Paris 2024 saw huge viewership numbers for the Paralympic Games on TVNZ. Over 40% of the population, two million Kiwis, watched TVNZ 1’s coverage, alongside an additional 240,000 accounts on TVNZ+, with almost 1.4 million streams across the 11 days of competition.

Paris 2024’s broadcast audience was 12% higher than Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which reached 1.8 million viewers across TVNZ DUKE’s coverage and TVNZ 1’s highlights package. TVNZ+ had live streaming numbers of almost 750,000 on TVNZ+ in 2021.

TVNZ’s Chief Executive Officer, Jodi O’Donnell said: “The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games showcased some incredible New Zealand athletes on the world stage, and we're so pleased to have been able to bring over two million Kiwis together to watch and be inspired by their outstanding achievements. It was our goal to give the Paralympics the prominence it deserves on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and to have almost half the country - two million New Zealanders - tune in and celebrate together, I think we achieved that.”

Over 600 hours of Paralympic Games coverage aired across TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1 for Paris 2024, giving Kiwi audiences unparalleled access to more thrilling moments than ever before. The live in-studio show was hosted by experienced sports commentator Scotty Stevenson and Aotearoa’s most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sophie Pascoe. During the Games, Scotty and Dame Sophie were joined by Kiwi athletes such as Dan Buckingham and Dame Valerie Adams on the panel, who were able to offer their sporting expertise.

TVNZ’s General Manager, Sport and Events, Melodie Robinson said: “I’m incredibly proud of the coverage our team have produced to showcase the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games both in-studio in Auckland, and Victor and Nayte driving news coverage from on the ground in Paris. The production team has been working around the clock to ensure we’ve highlighted not only our incredible Kiwi athletes, but all those competing, and it’s awesome to see it’s resonated with huge audiences across TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1.

“We’ve had a ton of positive feedback on our hosts Dame Sophie and Scotty, with viewers loving Sophie’s depth of knowledge and personal experience coming through, and Scotty’s professionalism. A personal highlight for me was having three Dames on the panel, with Dame Valerie Adams and Dame Lisa Carrington joining Sophie and Scotty.”

Viewers were treated to action-packed moments across the tournament which saw the 24 strong NZ Paralympic Team win nine medals at Paris 2024, including Anna Grimaldi’s Gold Medal in the Women’s 200-metre F47. Swimming, Athletics, Para Cycling, and Wheelchair Rugby were the most watched sports during the Paralympic Games on TVNZ.

TVNZ’s Paralympics coverage was proudly sponsored by Toyota, who are a major partner and official vehicle supplier for Paralympics New Zealand.

TVNZ’s Paralympics coverage was made with funding support from NZ On Air.

