New Music Video For 'Hōhā Nei Au' By reo Kāi Tahu Swampwitch Rapper KOMMI & Infectiouss

At first, a trudging, swampy and entrancing rap-verse is recited, followed by a chanted hook, delivered leisurely with the intention to slowly and gently clasp you, followed up by two more verses, this time rapid, double-time crafty verses devised to carry you into the exosphere of esotericism and illumination. All delivered with a visual slice of home-life, a cosy/cool domestic environment, circling around matua and tamaiti - a whānau - and the presence of a supernatural being, a taipō. Perhaps this apparition is a manifestation of tautness, or angst? Or perhaps it’s a placating extension of KOMMI’s dark wairua?

‘Hōhā Nei Au’ may at first glance seem to explore the mundane, but what it does is it vents angst and boredom, annoyance and frustration, with a number of issues: gossip, fickle and self-seeking lovers, policy makers and changers who are apathetic to Māori and other disenfranchised people, people who subscribe to hierarchies and religio-political controlling ideologies, and cucks for capitalism. The waiata conveys a subliminal longing for a place of calm, to find a way to ground oneself in their indigeneity, away from all the bullshit, be it through means of tikaka, karakia, ritual, or other ways. The song also encourages us, despite our differences in beliefs, to take control of our own vocation, to stop mucking about with mysitcal new age hogwash and to perhaps limit our engagements with cultural fraudsters and time-wasters; to reconnect with our environment and to our tūpua; to get on with life and as a result influence and uplift those who really matter to us.

Full video concept by KOMMI, directed by Paris Baillie and KOMMI, produced by KOMMI and their team of haumi and taipō.

Coming soon: Music videos for all three remaining tracks off the EP ‘TAUWHENUA’ - which also contains the song 'Tāiro' featuring Marlon Williams.

All tracks are available to listen to on all popular streaming platforms.

