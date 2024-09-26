Palmerston North To Host New Zealand Secondary Schools Basketball National Championships

From 30 September to 5 October 2024, Palmerston North will welcome the nation’s top secondary school basketball talent for the New Zealand Secondary Schools (NZSS) Basketball ‘A’ and ‘AA’ National Championships. Basketball New Zealand’s week-long competition will take place at Central Energy Trust Arena, 61 Pascal Street, and is hosted by Basketball Manawatū.

This highly anticipated event will see schools from across New Zealand competing, with the ‘A’ division representing smaller schools and the ‘AA’ division showcasing the talents of larger schools. Teams will be battling it out in front of passionate fans, with the grand finals for both boys and girls in the AA division being broadcast live on Whakaata Māori.

Palmerston North is proud to play host to such a prestigious event, with hundreds of athletes, coaches, families, and supporters set to descend on the city. The national championship will not only provide a platform for these students to showcase their skills and passion for the sport, but it will also generate significant economic benefits for the local community. With teams and their families requiring accommodation, dining, and entertainment throughout their stay, this event contributes to the vibrancy of our city and its businesses.

Kylie Turuwhenua-Tapsell, General Manager Partnerships – Active Communities at Sport Manawatū, emphasised the importance of supporting events like the Secondary School Nationals. "Hosting national secondary school sporting events like these is a great opportunity for Palmerston North to shine, both in terms of fostering participation in sport and enhancing our city's vibrancy,” explains Ms Turuwhenua-Tapsell.

“We’re not just seeing fantastic competition on the court; we’re seeing hundreds of young athletes having an incredible experience. It’s moments like these that inspire our next generation of basketball players. Plus, the economic impact of having so many visitors in town, staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants, and enjoying what the city has to offer, is immense."

The Secondary School Nationals is a ticketed event, with spectators needing to purchase tickets to gain entry to the venue:

- Day Pass: $6

- Weekly Pass: $25

- Children 5 and under: Free

For the first time, 2024 will feature live streaming of games from three courts for the first four days of the championship. Fans can tune in via live stream, with the games being highlighted on the official draw. Live stream links will be available at https://bbnz.link/tv.

This event provides a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together, cheer on these talented young athletes, and show why Palmerston North is a prime destination for national sporting events.

