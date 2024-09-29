New Exhibition At Adam Art Gallery Represents An Innovative Moment For Museum Practice In Aotearoa

Pauline Reynolds and Sue Pearson, Hina’s Granddaughters, 2022, HD video with audio projected onto tapa cloth, 10 minutes, looped, Courtesy of the artists

25 September 2024

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery launches its spring season with Vaiei Tupuna (heritage of our ancestors). This exhibition of contemporary tapa from across Moana Nui brings together newly commissioned responses to taonga from the collections of Ngā Puhipuhi o Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington Art Collection and The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, with key historic works. Realised in collaboration with Te Papa, Vaiei Tupuna asserts the enduring wairua (spirit) of tapa’s past, present and future practitioners.

This exhibition articulates a special moment in museum practice in Aotearoa. In late 2023, a delegation from Te Papa travelled to Tahiti with a recently acquired rare book, a 1787 tapa sampler collated by Alexander Shaw. Eleven tapa makers were invited to Tahiti to engage with the sampler and make works in response as part of a wananga titled ‘Ahu: Ngā Wairua o Hina (Tapa: The Spirit of Hina). These responses are on display for the very first time as part of Vaiei Tupuna.

Another commission premiering in Vaiei Tupuna is new work by 'Uhila Moe Langi Nai in response to a 24-metre long ngatu tāhina (Tongan Tapa), on display at Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery in 2023. Nai found in the ngatu a kupesi pattern inherited from her grandmother. A contemporary revisioning of the kupesi patterns used in the ngatu, Nai conceives of her new work, Hala Kafa, as an iteration of the original gift of the ngatu to the University Art Collection in 1999.

Hina, the atua of tapa making, is also present in Vaiei Tupuna in a collaborative work by Pauline Reynolds and Sue Pearson. Hina Sings… includes an immersive experience of poetry, song and moving image projected onto a screen of 'ahufafa tapa. The exhibition both opens and closes with the 1785 portrait of Poeatua, one of the first images of an Indigenous woman of Moana Nui to circulate in Europe. Poeatua’s presence here represents a commitment to rereading the past, restoring knowledge, honouring our tūpuna, and speaking their names.

