Pacific Playwright Elevates Stories From The Cook Islands

Actors Poe Tiare Tararo and Roy Iro in Raru e Maruakaītā. (Photo/Supplied)

The realisation that there is a lack of plays about the Cook Islands and its people has inspired a young Pasifika and Māori playwright to write her latest theatre show.

Raru e Maruakaītā is a play written by Poe Tiare Tararo based on a traditional fable told to children in the Cook Islands, warning them of the dangers of greed and ambition. The plot follows a brother and sister who are caught in a celestial struggle with the gods.

Raru e Maruakaītā will have its Auckland debut at Te Pou Theatre in Henderson in November.

Poe Tiare (Mauke, Manihiki, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tuwharetoa) has a Masters of Fine Arts from Victoria University and says she has made it her mission to write and produce stories about the Cook Islands.

“In a day and age where our culture is struggling to stay afloat, it’s important to put our legends and myths on the page so that our stories can survive,” she says.

An emerging Kūki ‘Airani director, playwright, and actor, Poe Tiare aims to write stories so mainstream audiences can embrace and learn about her culture.

“I wanted to bring a side of the Cook Islands that our Pakeha anau aren't often exposed to, which is different from the typical tourist shows at hotels.”

Poe Tiare will perform double duties and will also act in the play alongside fellow Pacific performer Roy Iro.

Current Bruce Mason Playwright winner, Tainui Tukiwaho, will direct, with this theatre show being his sixth play that he has worked on this year.

Tainui (Ngai Tūhoe, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa, Kāi Tahu, Whakatōhea) says despite his hectic year, he chose to direct Raru e Maruakaītā to honour and acknowledge his close whānau who whakapapa to the Cook Islands

“Poe Tiare is my niece and Roy is one of our rangatahi from our Te Pou Theare whānau. Also, my oldest daughter has whakapapa to Rarotonga. So, I wanted to learn more about her heritage as well. Directing Raru e Maruakaītā was a cool way to do that.”

Producer, Ngahiriwa Rauhina (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa) of Ko.Ko.Ko. Creative says Raru e Maruakaītā is contributing to the growth of Pacific theatre in Aotearoa.

“This intimate play deals with the complexities of familial responsibility within the Pacific culture. Raru e Maruakaītā brings together indigenous storytelling and innovative theatre-making,” he says.

Raru e Maruakaītā is showing at Te Pou Theatre, Corban’s Estate Henderson, from 1 – 2 November. For more information visit www.tepoutheatre.nz

