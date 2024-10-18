Cody Johnson (USA) Announces Headline Australia & New Zealand Tour For March 2025

Cody Johnson (Photo/Supplied)

Multi-platinum selling artist Cody Johnson today announces anticipated Australian and New Zealand headline tour dates, set to hit arenas down under in March 2025.

Already announced as the headliner for the sold out 2025 instalment of Australia’s premiere country music festival, CMC Rocks QLD, CoJo will take his dynamic Leather Deluxe Tour to all ages audiences at Perth’s RAC Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena through March, before making his New Zealand return at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 3pm NZDT (Auckland) / 3pm AEDT (all AU shows) on Tuesday 22 October, before tickets go on sale to the general public at 4pm (Auckland) / 4pm AEDT (all AU shows) on Wednesday 23 October. More information at frontiertouring.com/codyjohnson

Cody Johnson will be joined by a stellar lineup on all antipodean dates, including multi-platinum selling star Cole Swindell, along with America’s Ashley Cooke and Queensland’s Wade Forster.

Known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence, Cody Johnson has established a following of passionately loyal fans and regularly sells out shows around the world. After joining Luke Combs’ sold-out Australasian arena dates just last year, CoJo converted legions of fans across the country and is a true force to be reckoned with.

With his latest single ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ with Carrie Underwood, CoJo delivers a classic intimate country duet that has been described as “mesmerising” (Country Rebel) and an “instant classic” (Taste Of Country). The song is lifted from Cody’s Leather Deluxe project, which is set to drop on 1st November. Cody has 42 Gold and Platinum certifications, has nearly 8 billion global streams and three No.1 singles.

Country music superstar and multi-award winner Cole Swindell, who Rolling Stone calls a “proven hit-maker,” recently released new music from his upcoming fifth studio album for Warner Music Nashville including his current radio single ‘Forever To Me’ and the digital only releases of ‘One Day’ and ‘3 Feet Tall’, which Country Now called a “Song of the Year contender” and “one of the most important songs Cole Swindell has ever released.”

Described by The Tennessean as a “hard charging competitor armed with a mastery of the art of the craft, tirelessly looking for ways to improve his work”, Swindell has solidified himself as a hit songwriter, recording artist and headlining performer over the past eleven years. He has written songs for Craig Campbell, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and more, and has racked up three back-to-back, Platinum-certified, multi-week No.1 hits; ‘Single Saturday Night’, ‘Never Say Never’ with Lainey Wilson, and the five-week 3x Platinum chart-topper ‘She Had Me At Heads Carolina’, which garnered ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as an artist and songwriter).

Emerging US star Ashley Cooke is the definition of more than meets the eye. Chalking up over 352 million global streams with chart-climbing hits like ‘Never Til Now’ with Brett Young, Ashley has a knack for skilfully crafted lyrics and unforgettable performances. With a 2024 CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year (‘your place’) and an ACM New Female Artist of the Year nomination, along with opening slots for Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Brett Young and more, Ashley Cooke continues to reach new heights. The award-winning ‘your place’ recently claimed Cooke her first career No.1 song at US Country radio.

Australian rodeo cowboy and rising country music star Wade Forster rounds out an epic lineup on Cody Johnson’s debut headline Australian and New Zealand dates. The Queensland native connected with CoJo in 2023, when he was touring Australia with Luke Combs; the pair rode together at a Townsville rodeo before Forster was invited to join Cody during his Rod Laver Arena Melbourne set.

In January, Forster won the prestigious 44th annual Toyota Star Maker competition, which has launched the careers of Keith Urban, Kaylee Bell, Lee Kernaghan and more. His new single ‘Chemistry’ is out now.

Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour of Australia and New Zealand promises to be one for the ages. Together with an incredible lineup of international and local stars, don’t miss CoJo when he lands down under in March 2025!

