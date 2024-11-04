Kiwi Ferns Set For Pacific Championships Showdown – Debut Matches For Mackenzie Wiki And Brooke Talataina

Photo/Supplied

This Sunday, the Kiwi Ferns take on the PNG Orchids in a pivotal Pacific Championships matchup, in Port Moresby. With a spot in the Pacific Cup final on the line, both teams bring fierce histories into the game: while the Ferns have never lost to the Orchids, the PNG side boasts an undefeated record on home soil at Santos National Football Stadium. The Ferns are prepared to break that streak, having spent time in Port Moresby adjusting to the humid conditions that contrast sharply with their recent chilly match in Christchurch.

Key changes in the lineup have been made to bolster the Ferns’ game plan. Mackenzie Wiki, making her Test debut on the wing, adds an energetic new layer to the backline, while Shanice Parker steps into the fullback position, providing a reliable presence as the last line of defense. The Ferns’ powerful forward pack, led by Amber Hall and Alexis Tauaneai, will aim to push through PNG’s defense, blending strength with a strategic approach tailored to the local conditions.

Anchoring the team in her usual lock position, Georgia Hale’s leadership is vital as she keeps the team grounded and focused on their goals. Debutant Brooke Talataina, coming off the bench, is set to make a notable impact in the later stages of the match, adding fresh energy and defensive power. The squad’s hard work and adjustments reflect their commitment to building on their unbeaten record against the Orchids, ready to adapt and conquer even in the challenging Port Moresby heat.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Sunday, November 3, 2024 | 12:55 PM (3:55pm NZST)

Venue: Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

Key Points for Kiwi Ferns Fans

The Ferns remain undefeated against the Orchids, but PNG is tough to beat on their home turf.

Adapting to the tropical weather, the Ferns have been training in Port Moresby to tackle the heat and humidity head-on.

With a mix of experience and fresh talent, the team is prepared to handle the Orchids’ best efforts in this high-stakes game.

Mackenzie Wiki: Continuing a Family Legacy in Rugby League

This Sunday, Mackenzie Wiki is set to make her debut for the Kiwi Ferns against the PNG Orchids in the Pacific Championships—a proud moment not only for her but for her entire family. Born on September 28, 2001, in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, Mackenzie grew up deeply connected to rugby league, influenced by her father, Ruben Wiki, an NZRL Legend of League and former Kiwis captain. Ruben, who played 55 Test matches for New Zealand and built a storied career with the Canberra Raiders, has always been her “sideline coach.” However, it was her brother’s enthusiasm that first encouraged her to try the game herself, sparking her passion and commitment to rugby league.

The family moved to Auckland when Mackenzie was three, as Ruben joined the New Zealand Warriors, setting the stage for her own path in the sport. Starting her career with the Manurewa Marlins, Mackenzie helped lead her team to a premiership in 2022. Her accomplishments at the club level earned her a spot on the Cook Islands national team, where she competed in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, scoring two tries across three matches. Her success continued in 2023 when she joined the Canberra Raiders’ inaugural NRLW season, becoming part of the first father-daughter duo to represent the club. In her second season with the Raiders, Mackenzie continued to impress with four tries in seven matches and averaging 134 meters per game.

Mackenzie’s Kiwi Ferns debut has a special personal significance, especially as it takes place in Papua New Guinea—the same country where her father made his Kiwis debut 30 years ago. Her mother, described by Mackenzie as the “rock of the family” and a source of constant motivation, will be in the stands offering her unwavering support. Mackenzie knows she carries her family’s legacy forward as she dons the black and white jersey, honoring her aunt Germaine Wiki, Kiwi Fern #40, and the proud tradition of her family in rugby league. The moment feels “surreal” for Mackenzie, who’s worked hard to honor her family’s history while making her mark in her own right.

As she steps onto the field, Mackenzie hopes to inspire young women in the sport. She’s determined to build a legacy as a player known for her strength, grit, and hard-hitting style, saying she wants to be remembered as “a back who runs and plays hard like a forward.” Ready to give her all, Mackenzie Wiki’s debut symbolizes the strength of family, tradition, and her dedication to empowering others in rugby league.

Brooke Talataina: From Auckland Roots to Kiwi Ferns Debut on the International Stage

This Sunday, 20-year-old Brooke Talataina will make her debut for the Kiwi Ferns against the PNG Orchids in the Pacific Championships, marking an exciting milestone in her rugby league journey. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Brooke initially pursued basketball but found her way to rugby sevens after moving to Sydney. She attended a school that emphasized both sports and education, which helped refine her athletic skills and ignited her passion for rugby.

Brooke’s rugby league career began with the Minchinbury Jets in Mount Druitt, where she quickly stood out. Her impressive performances caught the attention of scouts, leading to her selection for the Sydney Roosters' Tarsha Gale Cup Under-19 squad. There, Brooke not only played but also took on a leadership role as vice-captain, helping her team secure a grand final victory.

In 2023, Brooke seized an opportunity to join the Wests Tigers in the NRLW, where she transitioned from halfback to the second row. Known for her love of the physicality in the game, she quickly made an impact on the field. Her family has been instrumental in her journey, especially her father, who has been a consistent supporter, taking her to trainings and encouraging her every step of the way. Her sister, who also plays rugby league, serves as an inspiration, while teammates like Najvada George and Leianne Tufuga have been vital in her development as a player.

The moment she found out about her Kiwi Ferns debut was unforgettable. On a bus ride to training, Coach Ricky Henry sat next to her and casually revealed she’d be playing that weekend. The news filled her with excitement, and her first reaction was to message her family, feeling a wave of pride and honor wash over her. As she prepares to wear the black and white jersey, Brooke is ready to give it her all, eager to contribute to the team and make her family proud.

Brooke Talataina’s debut is a testament to her determination, resilience, and love for the game. Her journey, from Auckland to representing the Kiwi Ferns, highlights the power of family support and the courage to seize every opportunity. As she steps onto the field this Sunday, Brooke embodies the spirit and tenacity that define the Kiwi Ferns.

© Scoop Media

