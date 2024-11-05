Twenty One Pilots Confirm NZ Pop Duo Balu Brigade As Special Guests For NZ/AU Tour

GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots are set to bring The Clancy World Tour to New Zealand and Australia this month starting in Auckland at Spark Arena on November 17 followed by Australian dates in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The band has confirmed New Zealand groove-pop duo Balu Brigada as special guests for the tour.

Balu Brigada are made up of multi-instrumentalist, dual-vocalists and writer/producer brothers, Henry and Pierre Beasley. With a pop sensibility that sits a little left of center, their tracks prioritize prominent bass-hooks and punchy drums with natural quirk and relatability, drawing inspiration from a wide range of influences including indie pop and alt-rock.

About Twenty One Pilots:

Grammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs,” while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as “one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications,” going Diamond with “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.” 2018’s Platinum-certified Trench extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface and delivered the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles: “Chlorine,” “My Blood” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Jumpsuit.” They followed Trench with their Gold-certified LP Scaled And Icy, achieving “the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021” by capturing #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and crashing the Top 3 of the Billboard 200. Beyond rapturous headline shows at arenas and festivals worldwide, Twenty One Pilots have notably architected an immersive world without comparison, originating a multi-album conceptual arc across Blurryface, Trench, and Scaled And Icy. Exactly nine years to the date of the Blurryface album release, they complete this story on their seventh full-length offering, Clancy [Fueled By Ramen], out now. Led by the single “Overcompensate,” the LP signals the dawn of another era for Twenty One Pilots and alternative rock music at large.

About Balu Brigada:

Balu Brigada are a groove-pop duo from New Zealand made up of multi-instrumentalist, dual-vocalists and writer/producer brothers, Henry and Pierre Beasley. With a pop sensibility that sits a little left of center, their tracks prioritize prominent bass-hooks and punchy drums with natural quirk and relatability, drawing inspiration from a wide range of influences including indie pop and alt-rock.

Key to Balu Brigada’s magic is their inimitable brotherly bond, with their joy for - and gentle ribbing of - each other coming through in everything they do. Their musical conversation mirrors their real-life communication as songwriters and co-producers, finishing each other's sentences both in everyday discourse and in song. The Beasleys have spent much of the past few years creating a unique future-facing sound of their own.

The years they spent fine tuning their skills paid off in 2022 as they got the attention of Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia and signed their first major label deal. They released their debut EP 'I Should Be Home’ followed by EP ‘Find A Way’ and recently released single “So Cold”, all of which cumulatively received acclaim from Rolling Stone, Coup De Main, People Magazine (Best New Artist), Ones to Watch and hailed by i-D as “an actual band of brothers making tunes stacked with hooks that’ll run circles around your brain for days.”

2024 will see much more exciting highlights from the band, including hitting the road with Twenty One Pilots and more new music.

