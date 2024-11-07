6 Degrees Festival Part 2: Emerging Theatre Practitioners Present 5 Dynamic New Shows At BATS

Established In 2018, the Six Degrees Festival is a staple of the Victoria University MFA (Creative Practice) at Te Whare Ngangahau–Theatre and Performance Studies.

Fun, quirky, serious, or thought-provoking, the shows produced under the festival have served as launching pads for the careers of many successful arts practitioners.

This year, Wellington audiences will be treated to a 2nd Six Degrees Festival in one year! Following on from a sold-out January festival, that included gems such as; Isaac’s Hooper’s Blip and Romina Meneses’ We The Outsiders, the 6 Degrees Festival- December Edition- will delight audiences with another smorgasbord of emerging talent straight out of Victoria University's MFA in Creative Practice.

There are four main bill shows, these include a narrative-led audio walk that invites audiences to experience Te Whanganui-a-Tara through the lens of Chinese immigrants at the turn of the 20th century. A design-focussed play that follows Alma as she journeys through her own mind to better understand the world inside her head. A participatory horror production where the audience gets to be a jury, and a feminist adaptation of Shakespeares' Antony and Cleopatra. There will also be a rehearsed play reading of a new play- based on a cosmic horror short story.

WHERE: BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Terrace, Mt. Victoria, Wellington

WHEN:

Festival Launch: Wednesday 27th November

Please RSVP by filling in the form linked here (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclsVKwIYvzvuMyzNkdQ3kbzdrYcAFxq_P67MY3pKKFV2a8Aw/viewform) by the 18th of November 2024

Season: 4th- 14th December 2024, shows at varying times (see below)

WHO: Te Whare Ngangahau–Theatre and Performance Studies -Masters of Fine Arts Students: Simon Burgess, Pan Clark, Dryw McArthur, Alanah Mun, Isabel Pecora, Chenae Phillips, Sharon Wang, and honours student Jamie Yee

TICKETS: All shows on sale right now, book online at:

https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/six-degrees-fest-dec2024/

