The Edge Radio Station’s Clint, Meg And Dan Host Epic Jason Momoa Look-Alike Competition At Mission Bay, Auckland

Entrants / Supplied

Auckland, New Zealand – 30 November 2024 – The Edge radio station brought the charm and charisma of Hollywood star Jason Momoa to Mission Bay today as it hosted a Jason Momoa Look-Alike Competition. With 17 entrants, including one competitor who travelled all the way from Australia, the event drew a large crowd of excited onlookers.

The competition fielded a very strong line up of look-a-likes. The winner, James Haronga had travelled from Hawkes Bay to be a part of it, but the trip was worth it with Haronga taking home the $1000 cash prize.

Haronga, who says he’s often mistaken for the Aquaman actor, impressed the judges with his uncanny resemblance. “I get mistaken for him on a daily basis,” said Haronga with a smile after his win.

But it wasn’t just about who looked most like the Hollywood star – The Edge also awarded a special prize for the entrant who looked least like Jason Momoa!

Meg Mansell, host of The Edge Breakfast Show, said: “We were genuinely blown away by the caliber and amount of entries. They didn’t make it easy for us to judge! All the entrants were such great sports, but the winner really took it out when we all actually thought Jason had arrived at Mission Bay to surprise us!”

