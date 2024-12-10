Summer By The Sea And In The Squares – What’s On In Tāmaki Makaurau

BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival 2024.(Photo/Credit Tataki Auckland Unlimited)

Auckland’s ocean charm takes centre stage this summer, when for the very first time SailGP’s F50 catamarans will sail close to 100k an hour in the inner Waitematā Harbour. The kiwi Black Foils will have hot competition against 11 international teams on the season’s tightest course. On 18-19 January, buy a ticket for the purpose-built grandstand at Wynyard Point. Those who’ve secured a spot can watch the drama unfold from their own boat!

Those who want the best of big-city convenience as well as fun at the water will love Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, which is back for a second year kicking off on Auckland Anniversary Day. From 27 January, the six-week festival amplifies the region’s love affair with the water through family-friendly events like the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, Mermaid Parade and Six60 Grassroots Tour City Edition at the Base Spaces, Wynyard Point. The Z Manu World Champs finals will be a highlight - this celebration of a favourite kiwi pastime shows off 130 of the best manu (dive bomb) athletes, as they vie for the biggest splash and most creative style.

While you’re at the waterfront, take a trip to Antarctica through the Into Ocean & Ice exhibition at the New Zealand Maritime Museum. Five artists interpret the remote cool south and pay homage to Ernest Shackleton’s fateful final polar expedition.

If strawberries and cream with champagne is more your style, the ASB Classic serves up the best of tennis from 30 December to 11 January. Four-time grand-slam winner Naomi Osaka, French superstar Gaël Monfils, and kiwi-raised favourite Cam Norrie will delight crowds. This event also serves the Auckland economy well, with a global broadcast reach of 12 million people, and a $2 million GDP boost expected from the competition at Manuka Doctor Arena, Stanley Street.

Another unmissable date for sports fans is January 11, when Eden Park host the Black Caps as they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Expect an intimate setting where fans can get up close to the action.

Unwind under the sun with the return of Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square at Aotea Square. This is a free programme of fun, culture and vibrant days from 25 Jan – 23 February, with the full line-up to be announced this Thursday!

The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is not to be missed. One of the best-loved events in the summer calendar will light up the Manukau Sports Bowl from 13-16 February, celebrating the Chinese New Year and Year of the Snake. This highly anticipated four-day festival, presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, will feature more than 500 handmade lanterns, including a new snake lantern, performances, and mouth-watering food. A fireworks spectacular closes the day on February 14,15 and 16.

The Lunar New Year celebrations, in Auckland’s city centre from 26 January to 22 February, will bring a rich feast of contemporary pan-Asian/NZ culture, colours, sounds, tastes and beats. There’ll be a karaoke competition, Hip Hop dance battles, and a street party, along with outdoor artwork of a three-metre high giant Lucky Cat. Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki will host the spectacular Tung Tek lion dancers on 1 February.

MOTAT’s Christmas Lights are back and ready to dazzle over 12 nights from 10 December. Santa visits, carol singers and outdoor games compliment the stunning light displays for a magical family evening.

Auckland Stadiums host the St Jerome’s Laneway Festival, returning to Western Springs Stadium on 6 February, Waitangi Day. This iconic music festival celebrates its 20th edition with a stellar lineup, including global stars Charli XCX, Clairo, and Beabadoobee.

Performing arts lovers will be delighted that acclaimed SIX the Musical is headlining Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival. It has won 35 major awards for its clever re-interpretation of the stories of Henry the VIII’s six wives, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. Don’t miss it at The Civic from 27 February – 23 March.

A special exhibition hits Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki from 7 December - Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey takes visitors through bursts of colour, swirling mists, and shimmering light. It marks the first solo showcase of the Icelandic-Danish artist in Aotearoa.

Science lovers won’t want to miss another new exhibition all about nature’s bloodthirsty vampires, and mythical blood-feeding creatures too. Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches arrives at Auckland War Memorial Museum on 14 December.

And who can forget Auckland Pride? It’s going to be a sparkly February, with the notorious Irish drag queen Panti Bliss performing in New Zealand for the very first time at The Civic’s Wintergarden. There are rainbow events for all to enjoy every day of the month, with a glittering finale event planned for Myers Park.

