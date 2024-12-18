A Different Journey Brings Shawn Rashid To New Zealand To Begin 2025

Shawn Rashid is an interesting addition to the CTFROC field. Picture Supplied

Shawn – who joins MTEC Motorsport for the NZ-based championship - does not have a classic background in karts, instead making an eye-catching debut to the sport at Laguna Seca’s AMG Academy in 2020, finishing first out of 100 competitors.

Impressed by his performance, seasoned pros around him encouraged him to pursue a career as a professional racing driver and he went straight into Formula Ford.

At 25 he more than proved he had the basic talent to win, securing the rookie title in the BRSCC Avon Tires British Formula Ford 1600 Championship in his first season with two wins and five podiums. He moved quickly to the GB3 and completed a full season in 2024, scoring a ground breaking second place finish at Silverstone. He also ran one round of the USF2000 Pro Championship, further broadening his international experience.

Starting next year by moving up to Formula Regional and competing in a championship which has a reputation for producing successful Grand Prix, Indycar, WEC and Supercars drivers is a big step for Shawn, but he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm stoked to be competing in the 2025 Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand,” he said . After securing a podium finish in GB3, I'm eager to carry that momentum forward and continue building on my performance. This series is an exciting challenge and a valuable opportunity to refine my skills ahead of my main campaign in 2025. I’m ready to make the most of this experience—on and off the track."

“I’ll also be aiming to secure some Super Licence points to help further my progress. My dream would be to become a Formula 1 Champion and inspire others to follow their dreams no matter how unconventional their path.”

Shawn joins MTEC Motorsport’s strong line up for the forthcoming championship – a line-up which currently includes fellow American Josh Pierson, Australian Patrick Heuzenroeder and Dubai-based Kiwi Zack Scoular in what is expected to be a five car team.

Team principal Bruin Beasley says his driver is determined to do well in New Zealand. "We are really looking forward to working with Shawn, he's extremely driven and puts 100% into his program. His passion and desire is infectious and I'm sure he will grow massively during CTFROC and prove his competitiveness."

The five round championship, which will have up to 20 cars on the grid, starts at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month and visits three more of New Zealand’s technical and challenging race tracks before concluding with the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix at the Highlands Motorsport Park in February.

2025 marks the 20th season of New Zealand’s premier single seater championship and for this season – the third edition of the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania championship – the series has a new promoter in NextGen.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

