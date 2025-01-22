T20 Black Clash 2025 A Smashing Success For TVNZ

Saturday’s sold-out Cricket vs Rugby Hot Spring Spas T20 Christchurch Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook match was a ratings success for TVNZ.

The seventh edition of the match, which pitted a cast of current and former A-list rugby stars against their cricketing counterparts reached 914,900 Kiwis AP 5+ (18.2%) in a fun but competitive T20 match at a packed-out Hagley Oval that played out on TVNZ 1, with a channel share of 50.7%. It was the highest reaching and highest rating programme for the day across all linear channels for AP 5+*.

An additional 86,700** accounts were reached on TVNZ+, the highest reaching title on the platform for the week.

TVNZ’s Head of Sport, Events and Partnerships, Melodie Robinson said “As a massive fan of the Black Clash I’m thrilled so many Kiwis tuned in to watch the friendly competitiveness between New Zealand’s biggest sporting stars on Saturday, free to air on TVNZ. A huge thanks to our broadcast sponsor, Hot Spring Spas, who have supported this iconic event year after year.”

“The viewing numbers across TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ are testament to the star power and true sportainment value of the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook event. Duco Events are once again delighted with the huge viewership numbers at the sold-out seventh edition of the event and congratulate TVNZ on their superb coverage of the match. A huge thanks to Christchurch NZ for hosting the event and for all of our major sponsors who make this event such a success,” Event Director Carlena Limmer of Duco Events said.

As well as proving hugely entertaining, the event has raised over $750,000 for cricket and rugby players’ associations, with much of that money going towards supporting former players who have struggled following the completion of their careers.

“The chance to support their friends is a huge part of why our sports stars come out to play in this epic annual event,” Limmer said.

