Explosive Start Set For Wellington’s Lunar New Year

Photo/Supplied

Tens of thousands of Wellingtonians are expected to brave a cold summer’s evening on the 1st of February, to witness the annual fireworks display that heralds the start of the Lunar New Year.

The Asian Lunar New Year is a two-week long festival celebrated across Asian cultures. Linda Lim, Chair of the Asian Events Trust which organises the festival, says it’s exciting to bring the festivities back to the city.

“Last year 30,000 people crowded the waterfront to watch this spectacle and welcome in the Lunar New Year. It’s a great family event, so we’re expecting a massive turnout this year as well.

“A big thanks to sponsorship from Stonewood Group, which has allowed us to once again light up Wellington Harbour with brilliant red hues and usher in health, happiness, and prosperity for 2025.”

Michael Chow, co-owner of Stonewood Group says they’re pleased to support the fireworks display again.

“The Lunar New Year is a brilliantly run festival, and we’re happy to support the fireworks once again in 2025.

“In Chinese culture fireworks were used to ward off evil, which was believed to be afraid of the colour red and loud noises. We hope these fireworks can help ward off what has been a tough period for Wellington, and kickstart a new year of growth for our city.”

The fireworks kick off two weeks of festival events around the Wellington region to celebrate the year of the snake, which traditionally brings reflection, strategy, and growth.

It all builds up to the final event on Saturday February 16 at TSB Arena, featuring crafts, displays, and performances, while Frank Kitts Park will have interactive activities for all ages, such as dragon dancing workshops. Shed 6 will transform into a bustling street market, serving up dumplings, matcha, and more.

Note:

2025 Lunar New Year Festival, 29 January to 1 February. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

