CubaDupa Announces Stellar Lineup For Its 2025 Festival Season

Wellington, NZ – CubaDupa is thrilled to unveil the dynamic lineup for the 2025 festival, promising a weekend of unparalleled creativity, energy, and joy in the heart of Wellington’s Cuba Street Quarter. The festival famed for being where creativity and celebration collide is scheduled for March 29–30. CubaDupa 2025 will once again transform the city into a kaleidoscope of culture, music, kai, and performance, celebrating the rich artistic diversity of Aotearoa.

This year, CubaDupa shines a spotlight on communal joy and turns heads towards the capital. With its focus on local art and talent, the festival will breathe new air into the much-loved Cuba Quarter, igniting a sense of play, laughter, and fun for all who attend. Existing Cuba Street gig venues will open their doors to artists of each and every music genre, whilst galleries will be inviting attendees in, offering a break from the crowd paired with intriguing art. Businesses will spill onto the streets with pop-up stalls, and kai offerings that contribute to the festival’s ever-growing FreshChoice Street Feast.

True to its ethos, CubaDupa remains a free, accessible event, catering to all ages and embracing arts of various forms. CubaDupa 2025 continues its tradition of inclusivity, with a programme designed to reflect Wellington’s unique cultural fabric. From te reo Māori performances to diverse global influences, there is always something new to discover. For the first time ever, CubaDupa will proudly host NZSL interpreters on the Wellington Airport Ngā Taniwha stage with the support of Platform Interpret NZ and the Performing Arts Foundation (PAF).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Our mission is to be the leading arts organisation that supports emerging arts as well as sparking communal joy in Pōneke," says Bianca Bailey, CubaDupa Festival Director. "I’m personally really proud of this incredible lineup. We’ve worked incredibly hard to pay artists their rates and make a pathway for Aotearoa acts to be on our main stages. This year will rock!"

This year’s festival features over 140 acts presenting over 170 performances spanning music, dance, theatre, visual arts and more. Alongside previously announced artists, Chelsea Jade, Anna Coddington, Black Comet, COLOSSAL, and Mass Frevo Orchestra, this year’s highlights include top names such as:

TOI — Local chart-topping Pōneke legends, TOI will be a Saturday night highlight, bringing soulful R&B with a funk twist to crowds. The collective has a hard-earned reputation as one of the tightest bands on Aotearoa's live scene.

Vera Ellen — Winner of the 2024 Taite Music Prize, fresh off supporting Crowded House on tour, and her set at Laneway 2025, Naenae-raised Vera Ellen has sky-rocketed with her defined indie-rock sound — prompting Rolling Stone Magazine to describe her as: “One of the sharpest songwriters to emerge from Aotearoa in a long time.“

Diggy Dupé — Named Best Pacific Male Artist and Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist at the 2024 Pacific Music Awards for the work on his defining anthem ‘We The City’, — a representation of energy, diversity and unity.

Mā & The Fly Hunnies — A return artist to CubaDupa, Mā and The Fly Hunnies are ones to watch. You may have caught their set at the 2023 festival, or more recently, opening for Ice Cube at The Major Flavours Showcase!

Hiwa — Opening CubaDupa in the Mihi Whakatau, the kapa haka group, Hiwa thrive on delivering quality Māori performance and passion-filled learning experiences.

CubaDupa is also proud to platform emerging talent in Aotearoa by supporting artists in the first decade of their careers. The winner of Creative New Zealand’s Most Promising Pasifika Artist at NZ Fringe 2024, LJ Crichton will be featured in LILA. LILA comes to CubaDupa 2025 with a rendition of his NZ Fringe theatre show and debut album that draws deeply from Samoan roots and rich influences of Māori and Black culture. Emerging all-girl Pasifika pop trio, A.R.T., who had their TV debut on TVNZ’s 2021 reality show Popstars, will perform their blended R&B and gospel sound. Keep an eye out for Justice & Empty the Clip — the new kids on the block exploring ideas of conformity and confinement through hip hop movement, physical storytelling, and mesmerising costume.

These artists are only the tip of the iceberg of a huge and exciting lineup with more than 140 acts now announced! Check out the full lineup at cubadupa.co.nz.

Continuing with the Communal Joy vibe - Remember those roller abacus toys from your childhood? Architect and artist Sarah Bookman will reignite the silly, interactive, nostalgic joy of youth with her giant, interactive abacus roller: Play More. Move the painted bobbles through the maze of twists and turns and unlock your inner child! Fun and Funner join CubaDupa after five years on the Pōneke scene with music for the tamariki that adults love too! Featuring popular NZ names such as Karen O’Leary, Lisa Tomlins, Vanessa Stacey, and Andrew Bain of Fur Patrol, and in collaboration with Orchestra Wellington, this is one unmissable set.

Creativity and artistic expression is at the heart of CubaDupa and will be expanded in 2025 to provide interaction and immersion in some incredible works. Pōneke's own trailblazing contemporary dance company, Footnote New Zealand Dance, in collaboration with McLeavey Gallery, will be presenting a vibrant installation. Choreographically sharp, sensitive, and durational — be immersed in the art of dance. Jumping off the success from CubaDupa 2024 and 2023, BodyFX returns with their annual body art competition BodyPalooza. Observe the stunning work by some of Aotearoa’s best makeup artists on full-body painted models as they parade the streets. Be sure to also catch the painted models at Naumi Wellington hotel at 5:30 pm March 29 for a spectacular after-party! If you love a good outfit-of-the-day, witness Cuba Street history unfold as Ruckus Theatre Company in conjunction withEquilibrium and ByCullen exhibit the once-in-a-lifetime fashion show, Subversion: an exploration of the evolution of alternative and counterculture fashion on Cuba Street, from the 1980s to the present day.

Already breathing so much life into the area, existing venues in the Cuba Quarter keep CubaDupa pumping for another year, including Garage Projectwith the Wild Workshop Stage, Fortune Favours, San Fran, Hotel Bristol, Jack Hackett's with the Capital Blues Stage, Valhalla, Southern Cross Carnival Stage, the return of local legends Laundry with a pop-up at Wellington Seamarket, and many more. The outdoor stages such as the Wellington Airport Ngā Taniwha Stage, Glover Park Stage, and Ngā Toi o Te Aro Stage on Te Aro Park will be programmed with incredible lineups featuring the artists mentioned above and more.

The 2025 kai selection, hosted by FreshChoice, for the second year in a row, brings some of the city's best cuisine onto the streets for the incredible FreshChoice Street Feast! This banquet features much-loved local food trucks and Cuba Street favourites such as El Matador, Nolita, 1154 Pastaria, Swimsuit Coffee, Wellington Seamarket, Choice Bros, Hamodava at the Salvation Army, Liberty Restaurant, and even Cuba Barbers with their featured Piaha Bar, all offering special kai choices for the weekend. The festival also brings back Te Aro Eats for its third appearance! Brought to life by the volunteers and staff, Te Aro Eats is a collaborative and interactive dining experience designed to connect you with fellow diners. Enjoy delicious kai for a koha donation!

For the complete CubaDupa 2025 lineup and more, check out the the CubaDupa website: cubadupa.co.nz

© Scoop Media

