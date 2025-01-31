Round 1 Of The CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship & Introducing The Dunlop Rally-Sprint

Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025

Time: 10:30am

Location: Colin Dale Park, 87 Prices Road, Wiri, Auckland

Hosted by: Counties Manukau Offroad Racing Club

Only Days to Go – Don’t Miss the Thrill!

The countdown is on for the Mickey Thompson New Zealand Offroad Grand Prix, taking place this Saturday, 1st February at Colin Dale Park, Prices Road, Wiri. This is your chance to witness some of the most exciting off-road racing in New Zealand as the CT Civil New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship kicks off with a bang! Racing starts at 10:30am – so make sure you're there to see all the high-speed action!

This spectacular event is the first round of the prestigious Offroad Racing Championship, and it's shaping up to be an unforgettable day. With intense racing, massive jumps, and unbelievable speed, the Mickey Thompson NZ Offroad Grand Prix will feature New Zealand's fastest off-road racers competing for the national title. Including 12 time National PRO 1 Champion #157 Tony McCall, Current Ultra4Turbo Champion #NZ1 Carl Ruiterman and 2-time NZ Pro2 Champ #826 Leigh Bishop plus more than 50 racers from Offroad Racing Clubs throughout New Zealand.

It’s not just a race – it’s a battle for supremacy that you won’t want to miss!

Fans can expect to see a full range of vehicles, from youth-driven Kiwi trucks to high-powered, unlimited-modified race trucks. Each race will be a high-stakes showdown, with three rounds of 5-lap heats followed by major 10-lap Feature Races in the afternoon. The track itself is a test of skill and speed, with hairpin turns, sweeping corners, and massive jumps that will have the crowd on the edge of their seats.

One of the highlights of the day is the Dunlop Rally-Sprint Competition, a first-ever event at Colin Dale Park, where rally drivers will compete against the clock in a fast-paced race around the 1.2km stadium track. It’s a thrilling addition that adds even more action to this already high-energy event.

Colin Dale Park, located just 5km from Auckland International Airport, offers world-class facilities, with a go-kart track, motocross courses, and a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees.

Event Highlights:

Thrilling Off-Road Racing with various vehicle classes, from youth trucks to race cars and powerful trucks

with various vehicle classes, from youth trucks to race cars and powerful trucks The Dunlop Rally-Sprint Competition , where rally drivers race against the clock for the fastest lap

, where rally drivers race against the clock for the fastest lap A challenging track with jaw-dropping jumps, hairpin turns, and a high-speed sweeping corner

with jaw-dropping jumps, hairpin turns, and a high-speed sweeping corner The heart-pounding Start-Finish Line Jump, with airborne distances exceeding 40 meters

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $25

$25 Children (12 & under): Free (with accompanying adult)

Free (with accompanying adult) Student/Senior Citizen: $16

$16 Tickets available now on Eventfinda or at the gate – buy early to avoid missing out!

Get ready for the ride of your life – Saturday, 1st February is just days away!

For more information, visit:

www.countiesoffroad.co.nz

www.stadiumoffroadnz.co.nz

