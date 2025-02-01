How Kiwis United to Collect 5,269 Handbags in Grace Millane's Memory

Grace Millanes’ name is known in most households around NZ. In 2018, she was tragically taken whilst on a Tinder date when visiting Aotearoa and this story has stuck with us even today. But Grace’s memory now lives on in a remarkable way through the Love Grace Handbag Appeal, an initiative that combines Grace’s love for handbags with a mission to help women escaping domestic violence.

Every year between Valentine’s Day (14th Feb) and International Women’s Day (8th March), thousands of Kiwis assemble and donate handbags filled with essential items to help women passing through Women’s Refuges. These bags, more than just practical gifts, are symbols of love, empowerment, and support for women starting over after unimaginable hardships.

Last year, the appeal set a target of 1,500 handbags, and New Zealanders responded with extraordinary generosity, contributing an incredible 5,269 bags which were donated to local Women’s Refuges around NZ. This overwhelming response sends a powerful message: as a nation, Aotearoa stands united against male violence toward women, declaring it’s not ok!

The impact of these handbags goes far beyond their contents. Survivors who receive them often express how much these special gifts mean to them:

“It’s not just a bag; it’s a hug and an inspiration to keep moving forward. I shall treasure this bag always.”

“The gifts and pieces in the pack I was given have made an incredibly difficult time in my life feel much more peaceful. What you do is so kind and lovely, please keep doing it.”

“With all my heart, I can’t say thank you enough for my Love Grace handbag. It really made my daughter and me happy. It made me feel pretty and boosted my confidence. I use my Love Grace handbag every day.”

The appeal is run 100% by volunteers and requires a huge community effort. This year, 60 lovely people have put their hand up to coordinate the appeal in their town/city and 94 local businesses have agreed to be drop-off points for people to donate. It’s a testament to the growing momentum behind this movement and the spirit of generosity that defines Kiwis.

Want to participate? Here’s how:

You can put together a handbag filled with love and donate to your nearest drop-off point

You can organise a collection within your workplace or community and deliver multiple bags.

Or simply spread the word by sharing the Love Grace Handbag Appeal on your social media.

When you donate a Love Grace handbag, it goes directly to the nearest women’s refuge so you are supporting the women in your community. Some women often arrive at refuges with nothing but the clothes on their backs. These handbags not only provide essentials to get them through but also show that someone cares. They are a message of love, a boost of confidence, and a reason to smile when they need it most.

As Grace’s legacy continues to inspire, the Love Grace Handbag Appeal unites New Zealand in a shared mission of kindness, love, and support for women in need. Together, we can make a difference, one handbag at a time.

“Every bag counts”

Resources:

For all updates on the appeal, including the release of our drop-off points on the 11th February, please follow us on Facebook @lovegracehandbagappealnewzealand

