International Surf Boat Racing Returns To Waihī Beach This Weekend

Kiwi and Australian surf boat crews in action at the Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Series last time it was held in NZ in 2023. (Photo/Supplied)

This weekend, Waihī Beach will host an extraordinary weekend of international surf boat racing, bringing together some of the best teams in the sport. The North Island Surf Boat Championships and the Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Series will take place on 8-9 February 2025, promising thrilling displays of skill, strength, and endurance.

The Trans-Tasman Series is one of the fiercest rivalries in surf boat rowing, pitting New Zealand’s elite Open and Under-23 crews against their Australian counterparts.

The North Island Championships is the biggest stand-alone surf boat event in New Zealand with around 40 club crews from around the country participating. It serves as both the final event in the NZ Surf Boat Series and a perfect yardstick in the lead up to Nationals which will be held this year in Gisborne from 6 - 9 March.

Waihī Beach holds a special connection to both events. The North Island Surf Boat Championships began in Waihī 1999, and the Trans-Tasman Series had its first New Zealand test challenge at this venue in 2013.

Event organiser Natalie Lloyd says the event is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to the Coromandel to see some of the best surf boat teams in the world in action.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase surf boat racing at its best. The rivalry between New Zealand and Australia always brings out the most intense competition, and Waihī Beach is proud to be at the heart of it.”

Over the coming days, locals and visitors can look forward to seeing crews and boats arriving in the area as teams prepare for this international sporting spectacle. Spectators can enjoy unparalleled views from The Deck at Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club or cheer on the crews from the beach.

