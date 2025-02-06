“With Sound & Music, This Is Not Your Regular Play Reading, ‘Ground’ Coming To Circa Theatre For One Performance Only”

Wellington, New Zealand - Presented as part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival, Potentially Playing Productions is proud to present a playreading of Ground by Evangelina Telfar.

Ground follows three families that deal with maintaining a seaside house, holding on to their cultures, battling the fluctuating housing market and coping with climate change. This slice of life play is set over 100 years (1970-2070) in a beachfront house in Hue-te-Para Lyall Bay, Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Exquisitely produced, designed and performed” Theatreview (on Potentially Playing’s Naturally Curious)

Evangelina wrote Ground during their Masters in Scriptwriting at the International Institute of Modern Letters. They were given an exit scholarship to continue working on this show. This gentle domestic play is sure to leave you thinking about what a home means.

With director Romina Meneses leading this staged play reading, it is sure to be an epicly dramatic event. During 2024, she toured nationally and internationally (Dunedin, Whāngarei, Auckland and Melbourne Fringe) with her show We, The Outsiders. A documentary theatre show based on real-life stories of migrant workers with English as their second language living in New Zealand.

“Evangelina’s work with Ground is absolutely remarkable. I’ve never read a script that spoke about the past, present, and future of a community with such a profound sense of responsibility and care. The stories of these three families will make you reflect on some of the most pressing social issues in Aotearoa.” - Romina Meneses

This staged play reading will feature a talented array of performers including: Cassandra Tse (‘That’s All She Wrote’, ‘He Kura Kōrero’), Sameena Zehra (‘Tea with Terrorists’), Regan Taylor (‘Re-Engineered’), Shaneel Sidal (‘The Colours of Our Katha’) & more.

One show only, book now to avoid missing out on this poignant epic play that’s sure to be one of the hottest tickets at the 2025 New Zealand Fringe Festival!

The staged play reading of Ground premieres at Circa Theatre at 2pm on Saturday 8th March 2025. Tickets are Available at Circa.co.nz or via the NZ Fringe Festival website.

