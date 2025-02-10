Survey To Reveal What Makes New Zealand Teens Tick

A survey aiming to uncover what shapes the wellbeing of today’s teenagers starts today.

The 6,000 suryvey participants are part of Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ), the country’s largest longitudinal study, which has been tracking their lives since birth. The 15-Year Check-In is the first time researchers have connected with the cohort in their teenage years, providing a vital

snapshot of adolescence in Aotearoa.

GUiNZ Research Director Associate Professor Sarah-Jane Paine (Photo/Supplied)

GUiNZ Research Director Associate Professor Sarah-Jane Paine from the University of Auckland says the study will capture teenagers’ experiences, perspectives, and aspirations, offering valuable insights into what supports a healthy and meaningful life for young people.

“Adolescence is a crucial stage of development, shaped by everything from sleep patterns and screen time to friendships, school life, cultural identity, and community connections,” says Associate Professor Paine.

“This is also a time when external pressures like the rising cost of living and stress on families can impact young people’s wellbeing. Understanding these influences is key to ensuring the right support is in place.”

The 15-Year Check-In builds on previous GUiNZ research, which has tracked the cohort’s early childhood experiences, schooling, and challenging experiences, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather events, like the Auckland Anniversay Day floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Associate Professor Paine says one of the study’s unique strengths is its ability to measure how wellbeing changes over time.

“Wellbeing isn’t just one moment in time, it’s shaped by a complex mix of peer relationships, school experiences, and mental and physical health. Because we’ve followed these families for nearly 16 years, we can track these interactions and identify what makes a real difference.”

“This kind of data is invaluable for policymakers, educators, and those designing programmes that support young people to thrive.”

She says the study’s ethnically, geographically, and economically diverse cohort makes it a powerful tool for understanding the experiences of New Zealand’s teens.

“New Zealand is evolving, and it’s essential that decision-makers have accurate, representative data on the experiences of young people from all backgrounds,” says Associate Professor Paine.

Families who have been part of Growing Up in New Zealand are encouraged to participate to ensure their voices help shape policies that support future generations. Findings from the survey will be released in early 2026.

Notes

Why is important to collect information from people of this age?

GUiNZ was designed to examine how multiple wellbeing domains develop and are shaped across the life course.

Adolescence is a critical developmental phase, when a young person’s immediate environment—family, friends, and school—plays a key role in shaping their emotional and mental well-being. Supportive relationships and safe environments help build self-esteem, resilience, and overall health.

At the same time, broader factors like community resources, socio-economic conditions, and healthcare access can significantly impact adolescent well-being. Young people in areas with fewer resources may face higher stress levels and reduced opportunities, affecting both their mental and physical health.

Understanding these influences allows policymakers, educators, and healthcare providers to develop targeted interventions—such as strengthening family support, enhancing community engagement, and improving access to mental health services—that create a more supportive ecosystem for young people.

By combining this data with existing Growing Up in New Zealand research, this study enhances long-term insights into adolescent development. GUiNZ is uniquely positioned to examine how well-being evolves over time, making its findings valuable for those working with or designing policies or services for young people.

About Growing Up in New Zealand

Growing Up in New Zealand is Aotearoa’s largest contemporary longitudinal study of child development. It has followed the lives of more than 6,000 children from before birth, including around 1,200 tamariki Māori, since their pregnant mothers volunteered for the study in 2009.

The children in the study reflect the ethnic and sociodemographic make-up of children born in New Zealand in the early 21st century.

GUiNZ is the only longitudinal study that has youth participants, strong representation of Māori, Pacific and Asian peoples, and includes data collected before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data in the study offers policymakers, researchers, community advocates and other stakeholders evidence and insights into child and youth health and well-being in New Zealand.

Children and families have generously given their time to the study.

GUiNZ is a University of Auckland study funded by the New Zealand government and administered by the Ministry of Social Development.

Find out more at Home | Growing Up in New Zealand

