Pasifika Celebration Day Set To Shine In Horowhenua

Horowhenua is set to come alive with the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific as Pasifika Celebration Day takes centre stage on Saturday 1 March. This highly anticipated festival is the first successful recipient of the Horowhenua Major Events Fund under the Strategic Growth Event category, positioning it as a rising star in New Zealand’s cultural event scene.

Organised by Fale Pasifika Horowhenua, Pasifika Celebration Day will showcase an electrifying mix of traditional and contemporary Pacific performances, cuisine, and art, bringing together communities from across New Zealand for an afternoon of cultural pride and entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a headline performance by Ponifasio Samoa, a renowned Pacific artist who has shared the stage with global superstars like Coldplay. He will be joined by supporting acts from A.R.T and their live band, as well as Wellington's Kalo Block, featuring local artist Ricky Fonoti. This is a rare opportunity for audiences to experience their incredible talent up close in an immersive celebration of Pasifika culture.

"This is more than just an event, it’s a powerful expression of identity, pride, and unity for our Pasifika communities," says Angelina Tuialii from Fale Pasifika Horowhenua. "For 14 years, we have created a space where people can reconnect with their roots, share their stories, and inspire future generations. We are honoured to host this festival in Horowhenua, celebrating the richness of Pacific culture alongside world-class entertainment."

The festival will feature a dynamic programme, including:

· Spectacular live performances from Pacific artists, dancers, and musicians

· Authentic Pasifika food stalls offering mouth-watering traditional delicacies

· Cultural workshops and storytelling sessions

· A vibrant marketplace featuring handcrafted Pacific arts and crafts

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden highlights the significance of this event: “Pasifika Celebration Day exemplifies the kind of high-impact, high-value event we want to see thriving in our district. It’s an incredible opportunity for Horowhenua to be a hub for major cultural events, attracting visitors from across New Zealand.”

Visitors can head to horowhenuanz.co.nz to find accommodation information as well as other things to see and do during their stay.

With its diverse offering and a headline act of international standing, Pasifika Celebration Day 2025 is poised to be a premiere event on New Zealand’s cultural calendar.

Pasifika Celebration Day 2025

Saturday 1 March, 3pm – 7pm

Levin Showgrounds, 33 Victoria Street, Levin

Horowhenua Major Events Fund

Organising a major event in the Horowhenua District? You might be eligible to apply for Horowhenua Major Events Funding, for support to run your event.

This fund also provides for events which may not qualify as a major event but have the potential to transition into a major event over time.

The purpose of the Horowhenua Major Events Fund is to:

Boost sustainable economic development in Horowhenua by attracting more visitors and increasing their expenditure within the district.

Foster strong and vibrant communities in Horowhenua by encouraging residents to both reside and work in the area.

Support the events industry in delivering exceptional events.

Celebrate and showcase the distinctive cultural, resource-rich, and vibrant offerings of Horowhenua.

The Horowhenua Major Events Fund is open year-round and will close off for applications once the fund has been allocated. If your event has already started you cannot apply for funding.

The annual budget for the Horowhenua Major Events Fund is set at $50,000.

For more information, visit https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/MajorEvents

