Circa Theatre's Great Rebuild Offers A Fresh New Chapter For Wellington's Restaurant And Arts Scene

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 8:42 pm
Press Release: Circa Theatre

New Circa Theatre Building / Supplied

Circa Theatre is proud to announce the completion of its stunning redesign which includes an upgrade of the harbour-facing frontage complete with a stylish waterfront facing veranda and outdoor seating, a new a brand-new café, brasserie, and restaurant – Chouchou set to open soon, and an extension of the café upstairs which also provides a private function area, a complete repaint of the building, roof repairs, and a full restoration of the historic Eastern façade.

The new harbour front frontage is design by Sebastian Bernhardt of Inside Design and features a striking ‘Velarium’ – a kinetic art installation designed by internationally acclaimed designer Kayne Horsham of Kaynemaile. The new architecturally designed north facing façade will be a prominent new feature on the Wellington waterfront and will be lit up in bright luminous colour to celebrate a national or local event.

The new light-weight Bio-based architectural fabric, inspired by the chainmail armour in The Lord of the Rings, is hard-wearing. It is designed so the wiri of the Velarium reflects the movement of the water facing the picturesque harbour-side location.

Circa Theatre’s evolution is more than just the extensive building renovation; Dame Carolyn Henwood has worked hard over the last 3 years to raise the nearly $3m required for the renovation and the fact that she has succeeded reflects her amazing charisma, energy and commitment to theatre artists.

