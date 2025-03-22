Celebrating Sporting Excellence At The Tararua Sports Awards 2025

The Tararua District community came together on Friday night to celebrate the achievements of its athletes, officials, and volunteers at the 2025 Tararua Sports Awards. Held at the Dannevirke Town Hall, the awards showcased the remarkable dedication, talent, and perseverance within the region’s sporting community.

The event recognised outstanding individuals and teams across a range of sports, highlighting not only the winners but also the invaluable contributions of all nominees. With a robust and rigorous judging process in place, the panel faced the difficult task of selecting winners from a pool of deserving candidates.

Among the evening’s top honours, David Buick (Shearing) was awarded the Tararua District Council Sportsperson of the Year and also took home the Supreme Sportsperson of the Year title. His achievements exemplify the level of excellence and dedication seen throughout the awards.

Other key award winners included:

• Bush Telegraph Administrator/Volunteer of the Year

o Highly Commended: Michelle Rankin (Rugby)

o Winner: Melanie Bolton (Netball)

• MCI & Associates Official of the Year – Winner: Simon Walker (Rowing)

• Activate Gym Community Active Recreation and Play Initiative of the Year – Winner: Brianna Martin

• Sport Manawatū Tararua Inclusion Award – Winner: Tararua Riding for the Disabled (Equestrian)

• AON Coach of the Year – Winner: Kaiya Haitana Butcher (Swimming)

• Property Brokers Team of the Year

o Highly Commended: Dannevirke Under 12’s Kotiro Rugby League Team

o Winner: 3 Stand World Record Breaking Shearing Team

• Visique Optometrists Club of the Year – Winner:Tararua Riding for the Disabled (Equestrian)

• Scanpower Junior Sportsman of the Year

o Highly Commended: Brodie Bennett (Squash)

o Winner: Connor Anderson (Boxing)

• Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua Junior Sportswoman of the Year

o Highly Commended: Emma Bendall (Swimming)

o Winner: Jodie Kent (Hockey)

Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks acknowledged the incredible depth of sporting talent in the Tararua District and the commitment of those who support athletes behind the scenes.

“The Tararua Sports Awards are a true testament to the dedication and passion of the sporting community. From administrators and officials to teams and individual athletes, each nominee has made a significant impact in their field. The judging panel had an incredibly tough job this year, reflecting the calibre of talent in the Tararua District.”

Sport Manawatū extends its congratulations to all winners, nominees, and those who continue to contribute to sport in the Tararua District. Their dedication and commitment inspire the next generation of athletes and ensure the ongoing success of local sport. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the sponsors for supporting this event: Bush Telegraph, MCI & Associates, Activate Gym, AON Insurance, Property Brokers, Visique Optometrists, Scanpower, Rangitāne o tamaki nui a rua, and Tararua District Council.

