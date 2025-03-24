ROACHFORD – Then And Now Greatest Hits - New Zealand Tour

One of the most compelling and consistent soul artists the UK has produced, ROACHFORD, finally returns to New Zealand for the First Time Since 1995 for the Then and Now Greatest Hits Tour

Andrew Roachford MBE is someone who channels the energy of James Brown before going on stage each night, and who, on record, summons up the spirit of everyone from Al Green to Joe Cocker. When he sings... you listen, and he is always performing... always playing live somewhere... being a true artist.

Andrew said “Every time I’ve played in Australia has been special and the Aussie audiences have the best energy!! My fans in Australia have been asking me for a long time to come back and play and now finally I am! Can’t wait to rock the house!!”

ROACHFORD has released 11 studio albums and several greatest hits collections, been sought-after as a songwriter by the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone & Chaka Khan, and consistently toured on his own and with contemporaries including Terence Trent D’Arby and The Christians. For the past 10 years, he has also been part of Mike + The Mechanics, recording & touring with Mike Rutherford’s post-Genesis band.

One of the best soul men around, Roachford has the unique ability to harness the two-way energy between musician and audience. His latest album Then & Now (2023) is an insightfully curated compilation of recently written new music and revisited hits. Join him for one of these legendary shows as he performs all his Greatest Hits including Cuddly Toy, Only to Be with You, Lay Your Love on Me, This Generation, Love Remedy and More.

“Swaggering, euphoric and frenetic… an enthralling display of multi-talented musicianship” (The Daily Express)

"He is singing better than ever, his high and supple voice often reminiscent of Stevie Wonder in his Talking Book era" (The Guardian)

“Roachford relishes performing on stage, aiming humorous banter towards his musicians, his audience and himself, which all adds to the homely aura he exudes” (Daily Express)

