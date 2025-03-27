Rachel Hunter’s New Podcast Human/Spirit Debuts At #1 — Produced By Independent Auckland-Based Studio Frank Podcasts

Supermodel, wellness advocate, and beloved New Zealand icon Rachel Hunter has launched her new podcast Human/Spirit to immediate success, debuting at #1 on Apple Podcasts NZ in its first week. Behind the high-profile voice is growing local talent agency Frank Management and its podcast division, Frank Podcasts.

The talent-led podcast Human/Spirit explores connection, spirituality, purpose and identity – with guests ranging from activist and artist Tame Iti to Olympic legend Dame Lisa Carrington – in the podcast’s first season of 6 episodes.

Rachel, who splits her time between New Zealand, India, Los Angeles and London, said it’s a podcast where she dives deep into the minds of some extraordinary people: “In each episode we explore what it truly means to live with purpose, passion, and authenticity - exploring the stories and insights that drive them.

“I’m so excited to share this with the world. I couldn’t have done it without my incredible guests – and of course, a BIG shout out to Frank Podcasts!” Rachel said.

The show was developed and recorded in-house by Frank Podcasts, an Auckland-based independent studio that offers full-service podcast production, social media support, and monetisation strategy – part of the broader Frank Management talent agency representing creatives across acting, comedy, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Frank’s founder Mike Minogue said the show’s success is a milestone not just for the studio, but for New Zealand’s evolving media landscape.

“Our podcast studio was born from a desire to give our talent – and the wider market – new ways to express themselves creatively while unlocking additional revenue streams. Rather than waiting for opportunities to come knocking, we aim to create them.

“Human/Spirit is a great example of how we help talent take control of their platforms, and produce content that’s both meaningful and commercially viable. And of course Rachel is a natural and charismatic host.”

Frank Podcasts has quickly established itself as the go-to studio for talent-led shows in New Zealand and has been home to the hugely successful Between Two Beers since January, 2024; Wellington Paranormal: The Podcast, and the studio-based episodes of Sports Cafe-ish’s debut season.

Frank Podcasts is actively helping brands and media agencies enter the podcast space: “Frank Podcasts was created for brands and individuals looking for high-end, well-priced podcast production,” Minogue said. “We also have the resources to help shape creative direction,handle post-production and social media strategy, and secure advertising and sponsorship deals.

“Podcasting is growing fast, and we’re building the infrastructure to support that growth here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Following the success of its debut, Human/Spirit is currently in pre-production on Season 2. Frank Podcasts is actively seeking brand partnerships for the new season, which will see world-renowned guests engage in meaningful conversations with Rachel at the intersection of humanity and spirit.

Human/Spirit is available on all major podcast platforms. New episodes are released weekly.

https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/human-spirit/id1795637079

https://www.rova.nz/podcasts/human-spirit-with-rachel-hunter

https://open.spotify.com/show/7ovgNQg5ifN4pZ2PdhiLpb?si=c300379af8304662

