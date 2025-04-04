HWPL’s Peace Sports Day For Unity, Inclusivity, And Mutual Respect

[Auckland, 29th March] – At the “HWPL’s 9th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)“ held in Corban Estate Arts Centre, Auckland, a special sport event was organised to emphasise the importance of peace implementation and foster community harmony. Participants engaged in activities such as volleyball and football matches, showcasing.

Spearheaded by the HWPL New Zealand branch, the event, in collaboration with Sport Waitakere, aimed to foster communication and harmony across society. The event highlighted the role of sports in uniting diverse communities. Attendees experienced the value of teamwork, strengthened community bonds, and contributed to a shared vision of peace.

“Throughout the event, interactive peace-building activities created a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, allowing individuals from diverse backgrounds to connect, enjoy the games, and build lasting relationships," said Mr. Aiyaz Khan, Founder of Aotearoa Muslim Youth.

Mr. Irwin, HWPL New Zealand Branch manager, said "Sports is a massive part of New Zealand culture and history. It's also a really fun way to experience key principles behind a culture of peace, such as cooperation, teamwork, and seeing value in others on the field.

This marks the start of a peace programme that I hope can bring New Zealand's diverse communities closer together."

HWPL is a non-governmental peace organisation committed to establishing sustainable peace through legal frameworks, interfaith dialogue, education, and peace initiatives involving youth and women. Through efforts like the DPCW, HWPL actively promotes a world free from conflict and war. By fostering dialogue and education, the organisation transcends national, racial, and religious boundaries to spread a culture of peace.

Speaking at the South Korean event on March 14, HWPL Chairman Man Hee Lee emphasised the importance of strengthening legal mechanisms for peace, stating, “True peace can only be realised when it is upheld by law, not just by words. The DPCW serves as a blueprint for ensuring that peace is not left to voluntary political will but is instead a legally protected right for all.

