Everything To Play For As Group Stage Concludes This Weekend At The OFC Men's Champions League In Solomon Islands
There are tantalising possibilities as the group stage concludes in the OFC Men’s Champions League in Honiara this weekend.
Three of the four semi-finalists will be found with defending champions Auckland City FC the only team guaranteed of a last four spot with a match to spare in Group A.
Paul Posa’s side play already eliminated Rewa FC in the final Group A match at Lawson Tama Stadium tomorrow, but it’s the day's opening match that shapes as a cliffhanger.
Tiga Sport and AS Pirae are level on points and goal difference. The New Caledonian side is ahead on goals scored, and so only needs a draw to progress to the semi-finals, while the Tahitian side must go all out for the win.
“We know this is a deciding game and we know the importance of it, so we will recover and be prepared to go for it,” said Tiga Sport coach Leo Lopez.
A big local crowd is expected at the National Stadium in Honiara when Group B concludes on Sunday.
Hekari United on four points are in pole position to top the group. They play winless Tupapa Maraerenga in the opening match before what should be a thriller between the host nation’s representative Central Coast FC and Vanuatu’s Ifira Black Bird FC, who need a draw to progress. Central Coast must win if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.
“For us it’s a final: whoever wins qualifies for the semis,” Central Coast FC coach Jacob Moli said.