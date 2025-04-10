Teeks Joins Auckland Winter Series For One Night Only

Photo/Supplied.

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU AUCKLAND (APRIL 10, 2025) – Celebrated homegrown artist TEEKS is the third act to be announced as part of the Auckland Winter Series line up. TEEKS will perform a very special show with a string sextet and piano for one night only at the Auckland Town Hall on Thursday June 5.

TEEKS finds purpose and power in the healing balm of music. Born in Hokianga, Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, in his quiet, cerebral demeanour has a unique way of bringing a packed audience to absolute silence. With his latest single Red Light out now and a new album nearing completion, and his distinctive take on modern soul, a performance by TEEKS is a spiritual experience, let alone the songbook that’s come right from the heart.

Auckland Winter Series is a new curated concert series brought to you by Live Nation in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council. Showcasing impressive international acts alongside some of Aotearoa’s beloved artists in Tāmaki Makaurau this June. Sign up to the waitlist to find out more: www.livenation.co.nz/auckland-winter-series

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday April 16.

My Live Nation members may secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning Tuesday April 15, 12pm until Wednesday April 16, 12pm.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

TEEKS made his entrance with the 2017 debut EP ‘The Grapefruit Skies’. The now Platinum-certified EP was met with critical acclaim in New Zealand, setting the young artist up for a global career. Later that year he took home his first Aotearoa Music Award and attracted nominations for the prestigious APRA AMCOS Silver Scrolls Award and the Taite Music prize. In 2021, TEEKS released his Platinum-certified album ‘Something To Feel’ which debuted at #1 on the NZ Chart. The album features Platinum single ‘Remember Me’, and Gold-sellers ‘First Time’ and ‘Without You’.

In recognition of the album, TEEKS would take home three Aotearoa Music Awards along with Best NZ Act at the MTV EMAs and Rolling Stone’s Best New Act. This moment was followed by a phenomenal sold-out nationwide album tour, which solidified TEEKS as one of the nation’s greats.

The tour added to a long list of sold-out shows from Aotearoa to the UK at iconic venues – including the Sydney Opera House, Auckland’s Civic Theatre and Spark Arena as well as drawing a 9,000 strong crowd to Melbourne’s Fed Square.

TEEKS reached new heights in 2022 as his global fanbase formed around him, following viral TikTok success in South Africa where 'First Time' is accredited Gold, and on to achieve a #1 streaming market in the United States. Now with over 1.4 Billion short-form video views, 150 Million worldwide streams, 50 Million video views, two Platinum projects, four Platinum singles and five Gold singles to his name, TEEKS has grown from strength to strength, cloaked head to toe in musical alchemy. Dedicating himself to sonically captivating music that is as sincere as it is profound – 4 years following his monumental debut album, TEEKS is set to return with a new body of work on the horizon.

TEEKS joins Japanese Breakfast and Mall Grab as part of Live Nation’s Auckland Winter Series line up.

TEEKS

AUCKLAND TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND

THURSDAY JUNE 5

As part of the Auckland Winter Series

TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 16 AT 1PM

Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday, April 15 at 12pm – Wednesday, April 16 at 12pm

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: https://www.thisteeks.com/ & www.livenation.co.nz

