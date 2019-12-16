UCOL Re-invests with Confidence

In 2020 UCOL plans to keep up its investment approach, designed to meet the needs of the Region’s learners and employers.

UCOL Council Chair Ben Vanderkolk said UCOL’s 2020 Budget includes increased revenue of $4.5m and a capital expenditure programme of $8.5m. Work includes seismic upgrades and renovations, new software and teaching resources, and the creation of a Centre of Healthcare and Social Assistance. UCOL has an annual revenue of $50.6m and total assets of $130m, of which $107m is equity.

Mr Vanderkolk says the Institute is healthy and in a positive position. “Financially UCOL is in a strong position, staying in the low risk category of the Tertiary Education Commission’s monitoring framework. UCOL has a three year Investment Plan approved, and will be funded for more students from both the Tertiary Education Commission and the Ministry of Education in 2020. This is a credit to UCOL’s track record and gives a sound framework to make budget decisions.

UCOL needs to be flexible to respond and deliver on what’s ahead. “We fully expect innovative thinking and new ideas and projects to continue. We appreciate the work that is being done by the UCOL team. UCOL is one of the top performers in the Institute of Technology and Polytechnic sector.”

UCOL’s planned financial deficit for 2019 of up to $1m is due to re-investment in facilities and resources, and lower revenue than anticipated.

Mr Vanderkolk said UCOL Council will continue to lead UCOL through the government reforms of tertiary education, and ensure UCOL is well represented. “UCOL is in a steady state, and ready for future state. We have a constructive budget that shows progress and confidence.”





© Scoop Media

