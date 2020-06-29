Free Training Initiative Targets Growth For Industries In Recovery From Lockdown.

The Government recently announced a free training initiative through the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF) and Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) is providing a range of courses, as well as the benefit of accommodation bursaries to all enrolling students at their Invercargill campus.

The move is to support New Zealand’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 and specifically targets sectors where there may be skill shortages and strong demand from employers looking to employ graduates in those industries.

The funded training will be available from 1st July 2020 - 31st December 2022. As an added benefit, students enrolling for this training with SIT in Invercargill will be eligible for up to 40 weeks of accommodation bursaries with free SIT accommodation, OR $100 per week paid out to students towards accommodation expenses.

Funding will cover all apprenticeships and levels 3 - 6 sub-degree programmes in the following subjects:

Primary industries, including agriculture, horticulture and viticulture, fisheries and forestry;

Construction, including building, plumbing, and civil engineering;

Community support, including: youth work, care for elderly, counselling, and community health including mental health and addiction support

Manufacturing and mechanical engineering and technology

Electrical engineering

Road transport (vehicle operations).

OPEN DAY

SIT is hosting an Open Day this Friday, to showcase all the programmes offered under the government’s TTAF scheme. Everyone welcome.

Date: Friday 3 July

Time: 11am – 3pm

Venue: Hansen Hall, SIT campus, Tay Street, Invercargill

These programmes are absolutely FREE to students with all costs covered by the government.

Look out for the TTAF logo on programmes covered by this fund on the SIT website. For further information on programmes with July intake start, contact SIT on 0800 4 0 FEES (0800 4 0 3337) or email info@sit.ac.nz

