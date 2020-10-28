Central Lakes Trust (CLT) Announce Scholarship Recipients
Fifty students from five secondary schools were presented scholarships at an official awards function held in Cromwell on the 27th October. The scholarships, valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist student’s in further education beyond secondary school.
New to this year’s awards ceremony was the addition of vocational scholarships.
“Last year Pioneer Energy came on board offering science & technology scholarships. This year, the addition of CLT vocational scholarships is to specifically recognise the importance of vocational knowledge and skills and the importance vocational roles play in our society’s future,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.
Thirteen vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 30 tertiary scholarships.
“We’re very pleased to be able to continue to support young people to build their futures. In the 14 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 534 young people, to a total value of $1,301,500,” Finlay says.
Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school, provided they meet all the criteria, and live in the Central Lakes Trust region. The selection criteria consider various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.
“There is no better investment we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young. It was fantastic to see so many worthy students,” says Trust Chair, Linda Robertson.
Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. At this year’s awards two Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarships were presented to Jamie Vink (Mt Aspiring College) and Joshua Jukes (John McGlashan) by Director, Carl Meyer and Business Manager, Katie Lindsay.
The guest speaker at the function was Nigel Latta.
Finlay says, Nigel is a renowned psychologist, TV presenter, author, documentary producer and sought-after speaker. His speech on resilience really resonated with the audience. In a world where resilience is more important than ever, it was not only great to be able to have him here, but poignant to hear his wisdom.
For our scholars, and indeed the entire community; it has been a tough year. Our ability to cope with uncertainty and be resilient through the times ahead, was a key focus in what Nigel addressed, and forms the backbone of the Central Lakes Trust organised ‘Nigel Latta Resilience Tour through Central Lakes’ community events commencing tonight in Alexandra.
The successful recipients in order by school, are:
Cromwell
College
Bella Dickison
Tamara Hansen
Holly Parkes
Emma Paul
Thomas Paul
Dunstan High School
Shaun
Bennett
Sienna Casbolt
Antonia Edmonds
Zak Healey
Will Healey
Henco Kelbrick
MacKenzie Prew
Breanna Smith
Callum Smith
Elizabeth Wells
Mount Aspiring College
Ruby Burke
Alex Combe
Sophie Fenn
Annika Gibson
Emily Heath
Owen Lea
Jessie McKenzie
Siena Shotwell
Isobel Smith
Leo Staufenberg
Olly Thomas
Roxburgh Area School
Emily Darling
Katie Gunn
Mackenzie Reid
Wakatipu High School
Om Alva
Aleks Cheifetz
Nieve Collin
Levi Collins
Ryan Connaghan
Campbell Crow
Lucas Erskine
Briar Greer
Indigo Little
Alice Price
Juliana Rossi Macaes
Emma Saxon
Alesana Tulafono
Lucy Tulloch
Pioneer Energy Scholarships
Mia Dicey
(Cromwell College)
Reece Michelle (Dunstan High School)
Ruby Shaw (Dunstan High School)
Michael
Gealogo (Mount Aspiring College)
Abigail Winter (Mount Aspiring College)
Zachary Barham (Wakatipu High School)
Erin McDonald (Wakatipu High School)