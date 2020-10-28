Central Lakes Trust (CLT) Announce Scholarship Recipients

CLT Scholarship 2020

Fifty students from five secondary schools were presented scholarships at an official awards function held in Cromwell on the 27th October. The scholarships, valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist student’s in further education beyond secondary school.

New to this year’s awards ceremony was the addition of vocational scholarships.

“Last year Pioneer Energy came on board offering science & technology scholarships. This year, the addition of CLT vocational scholarships is to specifically recognise the importance of vocational knowledge and skills and the importance vocational roles play in our society’s future,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

Thirteen vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 30 tertiary scholarships.

“We’re very pleased to be able to continue to support young people to build their futures. In the 14 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 534 young people, to a total value of $1,301,500,” Finlay says.

Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school, provided they meet all the criteria, and live in the Central Lakes Trust region. The selection criteria consider various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

“There is no better investment we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young. It was fantastic to see so many worthy students,” says Trust Chair, Linda Robertson.

Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. At this year’s awards two Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarships were presented to Jamie Vink (Mt Aspiring College) and Joshua Jukes (John McGlashan) by Director, Carl Meyer and Business Manager, Katie Lindsay.

The guest speaker at the function was Nigel Latta.

Finlay says, Nigel is a renowned psychologist, TV presenter, author, documentary producer and sought-after speaker. His speech on resilience really resonated with the audience. In a world where resilience is more important than ever, it was not only great to be able to have him here, but poignant to hear his wisdom.

For our scholars, and indeed the entire community; it has been a tough year. Our ability to cope with uncertainty and be resilient through the times ahead, was a key focus in what Nigel addressed, and forms the backbone of the Central Lakes Trust organised ‘Nigel Latta Resilience Tour through Central Lakes’ community events commencing tonight in Alexandra.

The successful recipients in order by school, are:

Cromwell College

Bella Dickison

Tamara Hansen

Holly Parkes

Emma Paul

Thomas Paul

Dunstan High School

Shaun Bennett

Sienna Casbolt

Antonia Edmonds

Zak Healey

Will Healey

Henco Kelbrick

MacKenzie Prew

Breanna Smith

Callum Smith

Elizabeth Wells

Mount Aspiring College

Ruby Burke

Alex Combe

Sophie Fenn

Annika Gibson

Emily Heath

Owen Lea

Jessie McKenzie

Siena Shotwell

Isobel Smith

Leo Staufenberg

Olly Thomas

Roxburgh Area School

Emily Darling

Katie Gunn

Mackenzie Reid

Wakatipu High School

Om Alva

Aleks Cheifetz

Nieve Collin

Levi Collins

Ryan Connaghan

Campbell Crow

Lucas Erskine

Briar Greer

Indigo Little

Alice Price

Juliana Rossi Macaes

Emma Saxon

Alesana Tulafono

Lucy Tulloch

Pioneer Energy Scholarships

Mia Dicey (Cromwell College)

Reece Michelle (Dunstan High School)

Ruby Shaw (Dunstan High School)

Michael Gealogo (Mount Aspiring College)

Abigail Winter (Mount Aspiring College)

Zachary Barham (Wakatipu High School)

Erin McDonald (Wakatipu High School)

