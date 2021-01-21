Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Cambridge International Releases Results For November 2020 Series

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 7:23 am
Press Release: Cambridge Assessment International Education

In a year like no other, Cambridge International has released the Cambridge International AS and A Level results of its November 2020 series on time, to thousands of schools around the world. Cambridge International received nearly 20,000 entries and has provided results to nearly 6,000 candidates from schools across New Zealand.

The most popular subjects for students in New Zealand for Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects are Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Roger Franklin-Smith, Senior Country Manager, New Zealand at Cambridge International, said: “2020 has been a transformational year and has had a huge impact on teaching and learning across the world. A key priority was ensuring that Cambridge International students across New Zealand stayed safe, but could progress with their education. The hard work of students and their teachers is evident in the results.”

Ben Schmidt, Regional Director, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Cambridge International, said: “I would like to thank our schools and teachers for the huge amount of effort they put into supporting students through the November series. I hope students across New Zealand can now move forward with their lives, and come through this experience stronger and more resilient, after what has been a very challenging time for everyone.”

2020 was quite a year for students with schools closed nationally for seven weeks in late March and Auckland students spending a further three weeks learning from home in August. In a recent survey by Cambridge International respondents agreed that perseverance (76%) and critical thinking (59%) are strong attributes that are taught through Cambridge International programmes. These attributes are reflected in the results of the November 2020 series showing the resilience of students when faced with challenging circumstances.

Last year Cambridge International took the decision to hold exams for its global November 2020 series and engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop robust guidance to help schools run the November exam series safely and securely.

Altogether more than 470,000 grades were issued, to schools in 139 countries, which was an increase of more than 20% compared to last year. This is partly due to some students moving their entries from the cancelled June 2020 exams series to the November 2020 series.

The results for Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge O Levels results were released to schools on 19 January 2021 at 06.00 UTC/GMT, and the best and brightest of academia in secondary schools around the country will be celebrated at the 2020 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards on Thursday 18 February in Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 