Te Rito Maioha Delighted To Be A Provider In The National Rollout Of Te Ahu O Te Reo Māori

Friday, 28 May 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) is delighted to be announced as a provider in the national rollout of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, set to launch later this year.

Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori is a programme for education leaders, teachers | kaiako, and support staff to learn te reo Māori in English-medium and Māori-medium pathways, from early learning to secondary school level.

The programme isan opportunity for te reo Māori to be normalised in the education system by encouraging the use of the language by everyone, everywhere, every day, in every way.

Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe says it is exciting to be chosen to be involved in this important kaupapa.

“The ultimate goal of the programme is for educators and kaiako participating in the programme to develop the skills and knowledge needed to apply their learning in ways that benefit tamariki and the wider early learning and school context.”

“We strongly support the Government’s goal of ensuring we have an education workforce that can use te reo Māori confidently and correctly in their everyday work by 2025.”

“For us as a bicultural organisation it is a recognition of our commitment to ensuring that te reo Māori survives and thrives into the future,” says Kathy Wolfe.

Te Rito Maioha will be delivering Te Ahu o te Reo Māori in Napier, Hastings and Tokomaru, Gisborne, Wairoa. Services or kaiako interested in taking part in the programme can find out more and register here.

