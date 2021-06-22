Separate But Together - Māori, Pacific And Nursing Programmes At Whitireia Link Up

The nursing programmes at Whitireia have created a framework to ensure equity between the programmes, to better collaborate, and to share knowledge and ways of working.

The framework,Te Kawenata Tapuhi, is born from the recognition of shared responsibility across the three nursing programmes currently offered at Whitireia, and will see them join to share cultural and academic knowledge. It is designed to honour the leadership and contribution each programme brings to the education and development of nursing students.

“Nurse education is a hallmark programme at Whitireia. Culture and community, alongside health and wellbeing are core values, and the development of Te Kawenata Tapuhi will ensure we continue to build on these,” Head of School for Health and Social Services, Carmel Haggerty says.

“This unique and collaborative relationship will ensure greater discussion and an improved partnership between these programmes, leading to an advanced nursing education for Whitireia nursing students well into the future.”

“The Bachelor of Nursing Māori programme draws on both Māori and tauiwi bodies of knowledge that enhance ākonga learning,” Dean of Te Wānanga Māori, Jeanette Grace says. “The ability to lead the programme from Te Wānanga Māori evidences the understanding of meaningful partnership engagement. Collaborating with the other nursing programmes can only benefit our pursuit of excellence.”

“Te Kawenata Tapuhi represents an important relationship across all Whitireia nursing programmes,” Chief Advisor of Pacific Strategy, Jean Mitaera says. “There is a growing number of Pacific ākonga studying to become nurses, this collaborative relationship ensures that the Bachelor of Nursing Pacific programme provides nurse education that is high quality and relevant - ensuring better health outcomes for everyone.”

Nursing programmes at Whitireia are carried out under three different departments:

The New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing and the Bachelor of Nursing sits within the School of Health and Social Services, which is led by Programme Manager Leanne Pool, reporting to the Head of School.

The Bachelor of Nursing Māori sits within Te Wananga Māori, which is led by Programme Manager Shayola Koperu, reporting to the Dean of Te Wananga Māori.

The Bachelor of Nursing Pacific sits within the Pacific Strategy Group which is led by Programme Manager Tania Mullane, reporting to the Chief Advisor of Pacific Strategy.

One of the core values at Whitireia is equity. Te Kawenata Tapuhi will contribute greatly towards greater equity by ensuring collaboration between each of these areas and encouraging a culture of shared knowledge and culture.

The partnership will work on the following key principles:

Aroha:

We will work together and support each other in a calm and respectful way.

Whakamana:

We will empower others, and we will hold each other and our people accountable. We have the right to disagree on an issue or action but will not let that stop us from moving forward.

Pono:

We will be honest, open, and transparent.

Korero:

We will make sure everyone is heard. With all stakeholders our korero will be consistent and affirming of each other and the nursing programmes we lead.

Whanaungatanga:

Our partnership will be underpinned by together acting for the benefit of the collective.

Auaha:

We will encourage new ways of thinking and try new ways of working to help us achieve our goals.

Whitireia and Weltec’s vision is Learning Together. Transforming Lives. Te ako ngātahi. Te whakaahua kētanga o te tangata. Te Kawenata Tapuhi is a part of this vision, it is bringing our diverse knowledge and experience together so we can learn from each other, and pass this on to students.

© Scoop Media

