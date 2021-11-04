Creative Students Present 2021 Showcase

It’s that time of year again, where Bachelor of Screen Arts students from the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) have pulled out all the stops to produce their annual, end-of-year ‘Think and Create’ showcase. The stunning multi-disciplinary event facilitated by students is themed ‘Reignited’ for this year and highlights some of the best student works produced in 2021.

This year’s showcase features work by film, animation, gaming and visual art students, the exhibition commences today at the RAW Gallery at SIT’s Downtown Campus, followed by a film and animation screening at SIT Centrestage.

Jordan Pe’a, chairman of the student organising committee, says they’ve gone all out to make the best event they possibly can, within current restrictions. “I’m really proud of the team, they’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty with this project,” he said.

They were also pleased they had been able to secure judges of recognised calibre from industry: Raj Patel (film), Michael Bastiaens (game and animation), and David Walley (animation), as it added quality and depth of experience for all involved in the show.

SIT Screen Arts Programme Manager, Rachel Mann, says Think and Create is a celebration and culmination of the year’s work for creative students.

“It has been a challenging year, but through all the challenges our students have shown resilience and pride in their work, so we are looking forward to celebrating their achievements with them and engaging in the artwork and games, and watching the film and animation on the big screen.”

She said due to covid regulations Think and Create is not able to be open to the public - it is a closed event this year, but students have launched a website so that friends, family and the wider community “can get a wee peek at their hard work”.

The online version of the showcase will go live today also.

