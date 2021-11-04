Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Creative Students Present 2021 Showcase

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

It’s that time of year again, where Bachelor of Screen Arts students from the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) have pulled out all the stops to produce their annual, end-of-year ‘Think and Create’ showcase. The stunning multi-disciplinary event facilitated by students is themed ‘Reignited’ for this year and highlights some of the best student works produced in 2021.

This year’s showcase features work by film, animation, gaming and visual art students, the exhibition commences today at the RAW Gallery at SIT’s Downtown Campus, followed by a film and animation screening at SIT Centrestage.

Jordan Pe’a, chairman of the student organising committee, says they’ve gone all out to make the best event they possibly can, within current restrictions. “I’m really proud of the team, they’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty with this project,” he said.

They were also pleased they had been able to secure judges of recognised calibre from industry: Raj Patel (film), Michael Bastiaens (game and animation), and David Walley (animation), as it added quality and depth of experience for all involved in the show.

SIT Screen Arts Programme Manager, Rachel Mann, says Think and Create is a celebration and culmination of the year’s work for creative students.

“It has been a challenging year, but through all the challenges our students have shown resilience and pride in their work, so we are looking forward to celebrating their achievements with them and engaging in the artwork and games, and watching the film and animation on the big screen.”

She said due to covid regulations Think and Create is not able to be open to the public - it is a closed event this year, but students have launched a website so that friends, family and the wider community “can get a wee peek at their hard work”.

The online version of the showcase will go live today also.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 