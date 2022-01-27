Our Taonga, Mai I Te Kākano, Is Now Available As An IPukapuka (eBook) And Pukaoro (Audiobook)

A te reo Māori resource you can keep in your pocket

Learn te reo Māori on-the-go with Mai i te Kākano

Māori language speakers can upskill on-the-go with this a new digital resource

A book favoured and celebrated in te reo Māori courses across the country for a decade is now available as a digital resource.

Mai i te Kākano features Māori metaphors, common errors and sayings to use in everyday situations. It’s aimed at Māori language speakers who want to improve and upskill in te reo Māori.

The book is popular among those who want to transition from being conversational to more fluent. Now, learning can be even more convenient.

“It’s difficult to read a book at the supermarket or while you take care of the kids. Making it into an audiobook means you can have the book in your pocket and learn te reo Māori on the go.” says Heitia Raureti, Kaihautū, Te Whare Kōrero at Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

The audiobook is perfect for learning on-the-go as you go about your day. Play it in the car, while you are gardening, cooking, going for a run, or as you mow the lawns. It makes learning a bit easier for those who have full time jobs, tamariki to care for, or have no time for formal study.

The digital resource was launched last month at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, by the publishing arm, Te Tākupu, who are dedicated to publishing works based in kaupapa and tikanga Māori. It’s a first for the publishing house as they work towards making Māori language books more accessible.

“This is another step for us as we move to release more Māori language resources. We acknowledge Hēni Jacob, the author, and all those who lent their voices to the audiobook.” Mereana Selby, Tumuaki Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

The book is now available in most audiobook stores including Apple Books and Google Books, Kobo, AudiobooksNZ, Wheelers, Bibliotheca, Overdrive and more. Download here: https://linktr.ee/tetakupu

