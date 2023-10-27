Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Kiwi Researchers Gain Funding For Vital Climate Change Work

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Three University of Canterbury academics have been awarded research fellowships to explore ground-breaking solutions to global environmental problems.

The Royal Society Te Apārangi has today announced 2023 Rutherford Discovery Fellowships will go to Dr Tom Logan, Dr Amy Yewdall, and Associate Professor Elizabeth Macpherson, from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC).

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

All three are carrying out research aimed at finding solutions to climate change challenges, including exploring “blue carbon”, harnessing the power of enzymes for carbon capture, and helping cities prepare and adapt for an uncertain future.

Rutherford Discovery Fellowships, which are in their final year, are designed to support early-to-mid-career researchers and provide funding of $800,000 over a five-year term.

From UC’s Faculty of Law, Associate Professor Macpherson’s work investigating legal frameworks to support blue carbon futures in Aotearoa New Zealand is set to make waves as the first of its kind. The new research will be developed in partnership with te iwi o Ngāi Tahu.

Blue carbon refers to carbon dioxide stored in coastal aquatic ecosystems such as saltmarshes, mangroves, seagrass meadows, and wetlands. These systems can store significantly more carbon than forests; filter pollutants from run-off; provide critical wildlife habitats; and act as a buffer from storm surges and coastal erosion.

“Restoring blue carbon ecosystems may offer untapped opportunities for Indigenous people to lead climate responses while developing ‘blue economies’ and enhancing food security, but it is essential that blue carbon legal frameworks uphold Māori rights and rangatiratanga [self determination],” Associate Professor Macpherson says.

Several countries have begun including blue carbon storage in their national emissions trading schemes. Despite this growing interest in the potential of blue carbon, very little is known about its legal implications or the legal frameworks to support it.

Associate Professor Macpherson, who is Principal Investigator for the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge, says New Zealand’s extensive shoreline means 65% of our population is living within 5km of the coast. “Meaningful Māori relationships with the moana and a record of trailblazing legal achievements make Aotearoa an ideal place to lead global research in the fast-evolving blue carbon sphere. It is crucial for blue carbon legal frameworks to foreground Tiriti-partnerships for a just and resilient future.”

Dr Amy Yewdall’s work on enhancing enzyme networks is at the intersection of biochemistry, biophysics, and protein engineering.

The Rutherford Discovery Fellowship will enable Dr Yewdall, a senior research fellow in the UC School of Biological Sciences, to work on a pioneering system she has developed that can keep enzymes working at their best outside of cells, an innovation that could revolutionise synthetic biology.

Enzymes can speed up chemical reactions and make useful molecules, along with lots of other important biological functions. However, enzyme networks rarely function at their full potential outside of living systems.

Dr Yewdall aims to create enzyme-enhancing micro-environments called ‘condensates’ with the goal of improving enzyme efficiency and transforming carbon dioxide into useful, high-value products such as molecules for biofuels and bioplastics.

“This exciting programme will have far-reaching implications for a variety of fields locally and internationally,” Dr Yewdall says.

Dr Logan, a senior lecturer in Civil and Natural Resources Engineering, is the director of UC’s Cluster for Community and Urban Resilience (CURe) and president of the Australia NZ Society of Risk Analysis. He is known for his research on risk and resilience and boosting understanding of how to adapt cities to climate change, while making them more sustainable, healthy, and equitable.

As part of his Fellowship, Dr Logan will explore how cascading risk and multiple uncertainties can be built into climate adaptation planning.

He will evaluate the effects of interventions with indirect and cascading risks in communities around Aotearoa. For example, building a seawall to protect a road may devastate an ecosystem, which could in turn affect access to mahinga kai, and diminish the cultural value of an area.

“Recent events, such as the floods in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle, were a rude awakening to the future our communities face from multiple hazards exacerbated by climate change,” he says. “We must provide communities scientifically robust guidance on managing these interconnected impacts so they can effectively adapt.”

Dr Logan’s approach will combine state-of-the-art methods in indirect risk assessments to develop robust intervention plans. “This fellowship will provide an important platform for decision-makers and communities to plan for the worst and use all available knowledge to do our best,” he says.

Nationwide, there are 12 Rutherford Discovery Fellowship recipients this year. They are the last to receive funding through the scheme. From 2024, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment will support future leaders in research, science and innovation through the three Aotearoa New Zealand Tāwhia te Mana Research Fellowships schemes.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 