Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Research Aims To Protect Communities Against Wildfires

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Canterbury researchers are building models to give more accurate predictions of where large wildfires could spread as they burn.

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Associate Professor in Atmospheric Dynamics Marwan Katurji, who was an expert witness for the Port Hills fire and is studying the Lake Ōhau fire incident, is creating detailed, localised modelling systems that provide accurate predictions of fire spread by incorporating weather changes driving fire behaviour.

Wildfire costs in New Zealand since 2017 have reached $82 million, “Previous studies assessing the future wildfire risk in Aotearoa New Zealand have found that climate change will increase fire risk in many regions, so being able to get ahead of fires and their movement will be crucial in protecting communities and the environment.” Says Associate Professor Katurji.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Associate Professor Katurji says the models are considered high-fidelity and use atmospheric and spatial predictions, meaning, “they can represent specific locations’ real-time conditions, unlike other models which use data that is not tied to a specific location to give a broad prediction of the weather.”

Current models don’t account for local variable weather conditions. “We often think, ‘Why did it not rain when the weather forecast said it would?’ Well, that’s because the models used to predict the forecast underestimate the processes causing rain at the very local scale, so the actual rain happening in Canterbury isn’t represented in those models.”

Associate Professor Katurji hopes the models can be used in fighting wildfires and in fire engineering. “Ideally Fire and Emergency New Zealand will use this technology to predict or re-analyse real-time movement of the fire so they can get ahead of where it is going, but fire engineers could also use this to improve building practices to protect against fire by understanding how fire moves and how turbulent wind impacts fire behaviour.”

For understanding extreme fire behaviour, the team has been running fire whirl experiments in Twizel, “during these world-first field-scale experiments we created vortices, or fire tornados. These are the most unpredictable and undocumented types of fire, so being able to recreate them in a controlled setting gives the models real-world insights.” Says Associate Professor Katurji.

The team also conducts field-scale fire experiments where particular homogenous fuels, like gorse, stubble wheat, and wild pine are ignited and weather and fire behaviour observed very closely. “We light the fires with different fuels and let it rage really quickly with the wind under a meteorological tower. We have temperature sensors in the field and uncrewed aerial systems above the fire which use cameras to observe and capture what is happening in the field.”

Currently there is no theory for fire spread, but Associate Professor Katurji hopes this research will help inform and provide practitioners with insights on fire movement under different atmospheric conditions to better protect our environment from damaging wildfires.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 