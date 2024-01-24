Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Opportunity For New Government To Lift Achievement Rates For Intellectually Disabled Students

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 4:03 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand says although NCEA achievement rates for students with intellectual disability are rising, overwhelmingly there is a massive struggle for these students to access quality education at their local school.

Today, 24 January, marks International Day of Education – a day in which the United Nations has dedicated to celebrating the role of education for peace and development.

However, IHC Inclusive Lead Education Trish Grant says today isn’t a day for celebration, and without an overhaul of Aotearoa’s education system the country will continue to fail to meet our human rights obligations.

"We are heading in the right direction, but we need to ramp up the pace in order to mitigate the current risks of low achievement and attendance,” says Trish. “Education is a foundational right to being able to live as a contributing and included citizen.”

A newly released report from IHC reveals the number of intellectually disabled people with qualifications is increasing – 43 percent of intellectually disabled people aged 25 to 34 have no qualifications compared to 76 percent of intellectually disabled people in the 65 to 74 age group.

The 2022 Ero report reflects the grim situation with poor student outcomes and low teacher confidence to teach diverse learners

Also, promisingly, intellectually disabled children attend early childhood at similar rates to other children (94 percent of both populations).

Trish says the data points to some good news, however participation rates don't always mean an inclusive quality education.

“There is a great opportunity here to make some tangible change for the children of today.

“We are looking forward to working with the new Government on lifting achievement for all students, including disabled students.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 