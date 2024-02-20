Whanganui Tech Network And Whanganui & Partners Unveil Techweek 2024: A Nationwide Celebration Of Technology

Whanganui Tech Network is thrilled to announce the regional launch of Techweek 2024, a nationwide celebration of technology aimed at showcasing the vibrant tech ecosystem in Whanganui and connecting it with the global digital network.

Techweek 2024, from May 20 to 26, is a collaborative effort between the Whanganui Tech Network and Whanganui & Partners, bringing the community together to celebrate and explore advancements and opportunities in technology.

Since its inception as a Charitable Trust in June 2023, the Whanganui Tech Network has been dedicated to fostering connections and promoting growth within the Information and Communications Technology sector in Whanganui. With a vision to empower the digital journey of the Whanganui community, driven by Whanganui, for Whanganui, the Tech Network aims to create a thriving and inclusive tech sector that benefits the entire community.

Techweek 2024 will highlight the importance of technology in Whanganui's economy and community development. As Whanganui experiences significant population growth and economic expansion, the Tech Network recognises the need to support and advocate for the local tech sector with sights set on collaborating to provide education pathways, support, and awareness of digital opportunities and the people working in our tech sector.

Alan Nixon, trustee for Whanganui Tech Network Charitable Trust and co-owner of local tech company E-ology, said, "Our goal is to be a member-led network that promotes a thriving, fast-growing, and inclusive tech sector for Whanganui.

"Techweek 2024 serves as a platform to showcase the innovation and talent within our community while encouraging collaboration and engagement at all levels."

The vision for Techweek 2024 is to feature a diverse range of events and activities designed to cater to all members of the community. Previous years have included a range of events such as gaming events for rangatahi, digital marketing workshops for creatives, drop-ins and courses for those needing assistance to get online for the first time or knowing how to stay safe, to tech showcases in the agriculture sector.

"We invite people and businesses to join us in this exciting initiative by getting involved, joining the planning committee, proposing or sponsoring an event," Nixon said. "The foundation of our network and the support of our members has shown that there is a real wealth of tech talent here in Whanganui that want to come together and allow others to explore those opportunities."

Technology is a significant factor across all the sectors Whanganui & Partners focuses on. Rach Hoskin, Strategic Lead for Capability, said the economic development agency prioritised advanced manufacturing and logistics, agribusiness, creative industries, and visitor industries.

"All of these areas of strategic focus can benefit from a strong local tech industry and we consider tech to be a crucial component of Whanganui's economic health."

Hoskin said Whanganui & Partners sees tech as a priority industry for investment in Whanganui and working on building the city's own tech capability was essential, "Techweek 2024 is an important contributor to this mahi and the industry's growth."

For more information on how to participate in Techweek 2024, including event proposals and sponsorship opportunities, please contact techweek@whanganui.tech or Whanganui & Partners.

The Tech Network is inviting the public to join them as they celebrate technology and innovation in Whanganui during Techweek 2024.

Contact:

The Whanganui Tech Network Charitable Trust team/ Whanganui & Partners

Data from Whanganui & Partners' data partner Infometrics shows:

Tech is an important growing industry for Whanganui. There was growth of 2.6 per cent in 'Professional, Scientific and Technical Services' in Whanganui in 2023. This area accounted for 5.2 per cent of our GDP in 2023 and accounted for 4.8 per cent of filled jobs.

