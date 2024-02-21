Tū I Te Ora Scholarship Deadline Extended

The closing date for applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarship has been extended by two weeks.

The council says applications for the scholarship - which recognises and supports students to undertake study, research or training that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions - were to have closed Sunday 25 February, but have been extended to Sunday 10 March.

The reason for the extension is to allow extra time for entries as many tertiary students are only just starting or returning to study for the year.

Six scholarships are available; each includes $4000 to assist with study costs, plus paid full-time work experience with the Northland Regional Council from mid-November 2024 to mid-February 2025.

As of today (subs: Wednesday 21 February) the council has received 12 completed entries with another 16 partially completed.

Full eligibility criteria and application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

