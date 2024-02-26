Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Celebrating 150 Years Of Scientific Partnership With The United States

Monday, 26 February 2024, 10:40 am
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

This year, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University and the Chatham Islands Museum, with support from Universities New Zealand Te Pōkai Tara (UNZ), will celebrate the 150-year anniversary of formal scientific partnership between New Zealand and the United States.

The first formal scientific collaboration between the two countries was documented at the time of the 1874 Transit of Venus - an astronomical event so rare that great effort was made across the world to capture it using 19th century science and technology.

The arrival of two American scientific parties to New Zealand, one stationed in the Rēkohu-Wharekauri-Chatham Islands and the other in Queenstown, and the local support given to the research heralded a fruitful partnership which, in 2024, is 150 years strong.

Professor David Johnston of Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University first uncovered this significant date during research for the new Chatham Islands Museum, which opened in 2023. “The scientific partnerships between New Zealand and the US have always been strong, but even I was surprised to see how long this relationship has endured.”

UNZ and others will host a number of commemorative events throughout the year, and the Chatham Islands Museum with Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University will stage a photographic exhibition in October to mark the anniversary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 