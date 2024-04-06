SAE Auckland Partners With Rockquest Promotions Ltd (RQP)

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) is thrilled to announce its new industry partnership with Rockquest Promotions (RQP), the leading provider of creative arts opportunities for New Zealand's youth outside the classroom. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations as they join forces to empower Aotearoa's rangatahi.

This collaboration will entail SAE teaming up with RQP on three of their key initiatives: Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and OnScreen - music and filmmaking programmes for high school students nationwide.

In this endeavour, SAE will play a pivotal role in providing support and resources to participants engaged in these programs. Through campus tours, workshops, and feedback sessions, SAE aims to offer practical insights into the creative industries.

Another significant benefit of this partnership is the opportunity it presents for SAE students to engage in real-world, work-integrated learning experiences. By participating in activities associated with Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and OnScreen, SAE students will gain invaluable hands-on experience, allowing them to apply their skills and knowledge in a professional setting.

"Our recent partnership with RQP is an exciting milestone for SAE," said Dr Suzette Major, Campus Director. "Working together, we are thrilled to empower and inspire the next generation of creative talent in Aotearoa."

RQP are equally excited about this collaboration, with their Partnerships & Projects Manager, Kelsey Moller, stating "This collaboration signifies a significant step towards empowering and nurturing the immense potential of young creatives in Aotearoa. Together with SAE, we are dedicated to providing our youth with the necessary support, resources, and opportunities to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of the creative industry.”

