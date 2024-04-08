Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Kura – Let’s Do It Campaign Is Making An Impact In The Western Bay Of Plenty, And We Couldn't Be More Thrilled!

Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: Te Kura

After the first ever successful lauch of the Kura - Let’s Do it campaign in the Western Bay of Plenty, we’re excited to be back in term 2 as it's time for our ākonga in the Bay of Plenty to dust off their school bags and return to school.

In collaboration with the Western Bay of Plenty schools and Kahui Ako, Tauranga Moana Attendance Service and Whippet Digital, we are actioning a regional campaign that positively promotes the return to school for all primary and secondary students in the Western BOP school region.

From April 18th - April 29th expect to see inspiring, positive messages online from local celebrities and students, along with epic billboards, back-of-the-bus messages, memes, and much more!

Together, we can make a difference.

Kura – let’s do it!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KuraTaurangaMoana

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kura.taurangamoana

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/kuramoanabop

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/

Tauranga Attendance Service: https://www.facebook.com/TaurangaAttendanceService

